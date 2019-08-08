Log in
ADECCO GROUP

(ADEN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/09 11:30:45 am
52.3 CHF   -0.95%
STRONG EXECUTION IN Q2 2019

08/08/2019 | 01:05am EDT

STRONG EXECUTION IN Q2 2019

Further underlying EBITA margin improvement, as GrowTogether delivers results

Summary and highlights

  • Revenues down 2% year-on-year, and down 3% organically1 and trading days adjusted (TDA), reflecting market conditions, in particular slower growth in Europe. Revenues in June down 3% organically and TDA, in-line with Q2
  • Strong improvement in gross margin, up 70 bps yoy to 19.0%, driven by focus on pricing and business mix
  • EBITA2 margin excluding one-offs3 4.5%, flat yoy; underlying up 20 bps yoy
  • GrowTogether transformation programme drives further productivity improvement and enhances customer value
  • Strong balance sheet with Net Debt/EBITDA excluding one-offs 1.2x (improved by 0.2x yoy); cash conversion 84% and improved DSO

"The Group's Q2 2019 results demonstrate further strong execution of our strategy. Despite the external headwinds, we continued to deliver consistent underlying margin expansion and improved productivity. We increased gross margins for the fourth consecutive quarter, supported by a focus on higher value solutions, the roll-out of value-based pricing tools and tighter labour markets.

Organic revenue growth slowed in the quarter, driven mainly by Europe. This partly reflected robust growth in the same period of the prior year, and also continued weakness in automotive and manufacturing sectors in many European economies. We see the year-on-year comparison base becoming less challenging as the second half progresses, given the slowdown in the European economy in the late summer of 2018.

GrowTogether supported a further improvement in FTE productivity in Q2 and we remain on track to deliver the targeted incremental savings of EUR 70 million in 2019.

Increased collaboration between our brands has created new opportunities to deliver improved solutions to our customers, with positive examples in Q2. Integrating General Assembly's up/reskilling solutions into the Lee Hecht Harrison is enabling new client business. Additionally, we launched the Modis Academy in the US; an innovative solution to address persistent talent shortages in high-demand tech skills.

I thank all of our colleagues for their engagement and hard work as we continue to Perform, Transform and Innovate, to strengthen the Adecco Group's leadership and to enable the success of our clients and candidates in the evolving world of work."

Alain Dehaze, Group Chief Executive Officer

1Organic growth is a non-US GAAP measure and excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures.

2EBITA is a non-US GAAP measure and refers to operating income before amortisation and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.

3In Q2 2019, EBITA included one-offs of EUR 24 million; in Q2 2018, EBITA included one-offs of EUR 11 million.

Note to Editors

Additional information is provided under the following links:




Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 810 M
EBIT 2019 1 060 M
Net income 2019 645 M
Debt 2019 1 064 M
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 7 794 M
Chart ADECCO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Adecco Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADECCO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 55,30  €
Last Close Price 47,99  €
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Dehaze Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Hugo Dörig Chairman
Hans Ploos van Amstel Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Chief Information Officer
David Norman Prince Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADECCO GROUP14.96%8 787
RANDSTAD N.V.6.31%8 927
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL0.75%6 657
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD62.41%5 719
MANPOWERGROUP INC.38.43%5 368
JAC RECRUITMENT CO LTD31.89%925
