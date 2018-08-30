THE ADECCO GROUP ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Zurich, Switzerland, 30 August 2018: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, today announced changes to its Executive Committee, effective 1 January 2019. The evolved leadership structure will enhance the Group's strategic focus and streamline regional responsibilities, capitalising on geographic and business synergies across its portfolio of global brands.

John Marshall will retire from the Adecco Group, after 20 years of successful service. He will leave the Executive Committee (EC) and his role as Regional Head of North America, UK & Ireland, Professional Staffing on 31 December 2018. The Board of Directors and the EC would like to thank John for his significant contribution to the success and development of the Group, and wish him well for the future.

Sergio Picarelli will take over as Regional Head of North America, UK & Ireland, Professional Staffing and handover his responsibilities for Italy, Eastern Europe and MENA. Sergio will retain global oversight of Lee Hecht Harrison, General Assembly, Badenoch & Clark and Spring Professional, and expand it to include Pontoon. This will allow the Adecco Group to better realize synergies and opportunities for collaboration amongst the Group's professional recruitment brands and global solutions. Sergio has been with the Adecco Group since 1993 and joined the EC in 2009. He brings a wealth of expertise from across the Group.

Enrique Sanchez will assume regional responsibility for Italy, Eastern Europe and MENA, in addition to maintaining his responsibility for Iberia. As Regional Head of Iberia, Italy & EEMENA, Enrique will further build on the excellent work done by Sergio and his team, and leverage best practices across the region. Enrique also joined the Group in 1993 and has been a member of the EC since 2009, leading the Group's highly successful Iberia and Latin America (Latam) businesses.

Federico Vione, Regional Head of North America, UK & Ireland, General Staffing will take over additional regional responsibility for Latam from Enrique Sanchez. Federico joined the Adecco Group in 1999 and has been a member of the EC since 2009. Federico brings extensive experience and strong leadership to his expanded role, building on the solid foundations laid by Enrique and his team in the Latam region over the last 15 years.

Franz-Josef Schürmann, currently Chief Sales and Innovation Officer (CSIO), has decided to pursue opportunities outside the Adecco Group and will be leaving the company at the end of 2018. The CSIO position on the EC will not be replaced. The non-EC roles of Global Head of Sales and Global Head of Digital Operations will report directly to Group CEO Alain Dehaze. The Board of Directors and the EC would like to thank Franz-Josef for his dedicated service, having helped to build and grow a successful international sales operation and significantly develop and expand the Group's digital ventures. The Board and EC wish him all the best for the future.

Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, said: "This enhanced management structure expands the responsibilities of proven leaders within the Adecco Group, illustrating the depth of experience and strength of our Executive Committee. It allows for a natural streamlining of regional responsibilities and will help to drive synergies amongst our brands, to add more value for our clients and candidates. We have an experienced team in place, committed to driving performance, transformation and innovation across the Group, and to making the future work for everyone."

There will be no changes to the Group's external segment reporting structure as a result of the above EC changes.