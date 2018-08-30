Log in
THE ADECCO GROUP ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

08/30/2018

THE ADECCO GROUP ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Zurich, Switzerland, 30 August 2018: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, today announced changes to its Executive Committee, effective 1 January 2019. The evolved leadership structure will enhance the Group's strategic focus and streamline regional responsibilities, capitalising on geographic and business synergies across its portfolio of global brands.

John Marshall will retire from the Adecco Group, after 20 years of successful service. He will leave the Executive Committee (EC) and his role as Regional Head of North America, UK & Ireland, Professional Staffing on 31 December 2018. The Board of Directors and the EC would like to thank John for his significant contribution to the success and development of the Group, and wish him well for the future.

Sergio Picarelli will take over as Regional Head of North America, UK & Ireland, Professional Staffing and handover his responsibilities for Italy, Eastern Europe and MENA. Sergio will retain global oversight of Lee Hecht Harrison, General Assembly, Badenoch & Clark and Spring Professional, and expand it to include Pontoon. This will allow the Adecco Group to better realize synergies and opportunities for collaboration amongst the Group's professional recruitment brands and global solutions. Sergio has been with the Adecco Group since 1993 and joined the EC in 2009. He brings a wealth of expertise from across the Group.

Enrique Sanchez will assume regional responsibility for Italy, Eastern Europe and MENA, in addition to maintaining his responsibility for Iberia. As Regional Head of Iberia, Italy & EEMENA, Enrique will further build on the excellent work done by Sergio and his team, and leverage best practices across the region. Enrique also joined the Group in 1993 and has been a member of the EC since 2009, leading the Group's highly successful Iberia and Latin America (Latam) businesses.

Federico Vione, Regional Head of North America, UK & Ireland, General Staffing will take over additional regional responsibility for Latam from Enrique Sanchez. Federico joined the Adecco Group in 1999 and has been a member of the EC since 2009. Federico brings extensive experience and strong leadership to his expanded role, building on the solid foundations laid by Enrique and his team in the Latam region over the last 15 years.

Franz-Josef Schürmann, currently Chief Sales and Innovation Officer (CSIO), has decided to pursue opportunities outside the Adecco Group and will be leaving the company at the end of 2018. The CSIO position on the EC will not be replaced. The non-EC roles of Global Head of Sales and Global Head of Digital Operations will report directly to Group CEO Alain Dehaze. The Board of Directors and the EC would like to thank Franz-Josef for his dedicated service, having helped to build and grow a successful international sales operation and significantly develop and expand the Group's digital ventures. The Board and EC wish him all the best for the future.

Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, said: "This enhanced management structure expands the responsibilities of proven leaders within the Adecco Group, illustrating the depth of experience and strength of our Executive Committee. It allows for a natural streamlining of regional responsibilities and will help to drive synergies amongst our brands, to add more value for our clients and candidates. We have an experienced team in place, committed to driving performance, transformation and innovation across the Group, and to making the future work for everyone."

There will be no changes to the Group's external segment reporting structure as a result of the above EC changes.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

The Adecco Group Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87

adeccogroup.com

Facebook: facebook.com/theadeccogroup

Twitter: @AdeccoGroup

Financial Agenda

  • Analyst & Investor Seminar 19 September 2018
  • Q3 2018 results 6 November 2018
  • Q4 2018 results 28 February 2019
  • Q1 2019 results 7 May 2019
  • Q2 2019 results 8 August 2019

Forward-looking statements

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions partner. We provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries, we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organisations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers individuals and organisations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. These values resonate with our employees, who voted us number 2 on the Great Place to Work® - World's Best Workplaces 2017 list. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The group is powered by nine lead brands: Adecco, Modis, Badenoch & Clark, Spring Professional, Lee Hecht Harrison, Pontoon, Adia, YOSS and General Assembly.




