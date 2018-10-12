THE ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS GORDANA LANDEN AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Gordana Landen, a Swedish national, joins the Adecco Group from Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), where she held the position of Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms Landen brings a wealth of leadership experience and a broad range of industry expertise to the role, having also previously worked in senior human resources and project management positions at telecoms company Ericsson and global hygiene and forest products company SCA (Svenska Cellulosa AB). Ms Landen holds a bachelor's degree in Human Resource Development and Labour Relations from Stockholm University. She will be based at the Adecco Group's global headquarters, in Zurich.

Gordana Landen's appointment will enhance the Adecco Group's efforts to deliver world-class HR services for its more than 34,000 employees, across 60 territories, including building on its strong position in the Great Place to Work ranking. In 2017, the Adecco Group ranked 2nd in the world, and in the European ranking for 2018 the organisation placed 4th.

Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Gordana Landen to the Group. She is a leading expert in the field of human resources and talent management, with a wide range of experience and a proven track record of success in several industries. Gordana's appointment will strengthen our leadership team and help to drive the ongoing delivery of our Perform, Transform, Innovate strategic agenda, as we enhance our core business and invest in new digital solutions. Gordana will ensure that the Adecco Group continues to set the gold standard in people management, talent and career development."

Gordana Landen on her appointment: "I am inspired and motivated by the opportunity to join the world's leading HR solutions partner at this time of rapid change and innovation in the world of work. I am also determined to enhance the Adecco Group's already excellent reputation for attracting, developing and retaining the best talent in the industry."