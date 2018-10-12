Log in
THE ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS GORDANA LANDEN AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

10/12/2018 | 07:05am CEST

THE ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS GORDANA LANDEN AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Zurich, Switzerland, 12 October 2018: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, today announced the appointment of Gordana Landen as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective 7 January 2019.

Gordana Landen, a Swedish national, joins the Adecco Group from Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), where she held the position of Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms Landen brings a wealth of leadership experience and a broad range of industry expertise to the role, having also previously worked in senior human resources and project management positions at telecoms company Ericsson and global hygiene and forest products company SCA (Svenska Cellulosa AB). Ms Landen holds a bachelor's degree in Human Resource Development and Labour Relations from Stockholm University. She will be based at the Adecco Group's global headquarters, in Zurich.

Gordana Landen's appointment will enhance the Adecco Group's efforts to deliver world-class HR services for its more than 34,000 employees, across 60 territories, including building on its strong position in the Great Place to Work ranking. In 2017, the Adecco Group ranked 2nd in the world, and in the European ranking for 2018 the organisation placed 4th.

Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Gordana Landen to the Group. She is a leading expert in the field of human resources and talent management, with a wide range of experience and a proven track record of success in several industries. Gordana's appointment will strengthen our leadership team and help to drive the ongoing delivery of our Perform, Transform, Innovate strategic agenda, as we enhance our core business and invest in new digital solutions. Gordana will ensure that the Adecco Group continues to set the gold standard in people management, talent and career development."

Gordana Landen on her appointment: "I am inspired and motivated by the opportunity to join the world's leading HR solutions partner at this time of rapid change and innovation in the world of work. I am also determined to enhance the Adecco Group's already excellent reputation for attracting, developing and retaining the best talent in the industry."

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

The Adecco Group Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87

adeccogroup.com

Facebook: facebook.com/theadeccogroup

Twitter: @AdeccoGroup

Financial Agenda

  • Q3 2018 results 6 November 2018
  • Q4 2018 results 28 February 2019
  • Q1 2019 results 7 May 2019
  • Q2 2019 results 8 August 2019

Forward-looking statements

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions partner. We provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries, we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organisations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers individuals and organisations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. These values resonate with our employees, who voted us number 2 on the Great Place to Work® - World's Best Workplaces 2017 list. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The group is powered by nine lead brands: Adecco, Modis, Badenoch & Clark, Spring Professional, Lee Hecht Harrison, Pontoon, Adia, YOSS and General Assembly.




