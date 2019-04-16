THE ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS JAN GUPTA AS PRESIDENT OF MODIS

Zurich, Switzerland, 16 April 2019: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jan Gupta as President of Modis and member of the Executive Committee, effective 6 May 2019.

In the newly created role of President of Modis, Dr. Gupta will oversee the Adecco Group's Modis brand. As the global leader in professional solutions for IT, engineering and life sciences, Modis offers staffing and consulting, project services, managed services, customised solutions, and outsourced projects, serving more than 6,000 customers in 18 countries worldwide.

Dr. Gupta will be responsible for further strengthening the Modis business, whose solutions are becoming ever more critical in a world where technology is driving constant change. He will also establish strong synergies between Modis and the Adecco Group's other lead brands, as part of its unique 360° ecosystem; a key differentiator in today's changing world of work.

Jan Gupta, a German national, brings extensive experience of managing successful global teams in engineering and technology businesses. With a strong academic background in mechanical engineering and economics, his career spans more than 20 years in the technology industry, most recently as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of Schunk Group, a German advanced engineering company.

He previously held various senior leadership roles at the Freudenberg Group, including leading several of its global divisions. Dr. Gupta holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Aachen University, Germany. He will be based at the Adecco Group's global headquarters, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Alain Dehaze, CEO of Adecco Group, said: "Jan is an excellent addition to Modis and the Adecco Group, with a proven record in running global businesses and positively impacting performance. As technology increasingly impacts the world of work, Modis will play an ever more important role in leading this change for its customers and clients. Jan will be instrumental in making this happen and his industry knowledge and expertise will be an invaluable asset. We are all looking forward to working with him."

Commenting on his appointment Dr. Gupta said: "Digital innovation is revolutionising businesses and embracing this on a global scale requires new ways of thinking, bringing together specialised skills and solutions across different technology disciplines. Modis is uniquely positioned to make this possible across the fields of IT, engineering and life sciences. I am very excited to be joining the Adecco Group and to play a role in the transformation journey that is already underway."