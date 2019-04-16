Log in
THE ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS JAN GUPTA AS PRESIDENT OF MODIS

04/16/2019 | 01:05am EDT

THE ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS JAN GUPTA AS PRESIDENT OF MODIS

Zurich, Switzerland, 16 April 2019: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jan Gupta as President of Modis and member of the Executive Committee, effective 6 May 2019.

In the newly created role of President of Modis, Dr. Gupta will oversee the Adecco Group's Modis brand. As the global leader in professional solutions for IT, engineering and life sciences, Modis offers staffing and consulting, project services, managed services, customised solutions, and outsourced projects, serving more than 6,000 customers in 18 countries worldwide.

Dr. Gupta will be responsible for further strengthening the Modis business, whose solutions are becoming ever more critical in a world where technology is driving constant change. He will also establish strong synergies between Modis and the Adecco Group's other lead brands, as part of its unique 360° ecosystem; a key differentiator in today's changing world of work.

Jan Gupta, a German national, brings extensive experience of managing successful global teams in engineering and technology businesses. With a strong academic background in mechanical engineering and economics, his career spans more than 20 years in the technology industry, most recently as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of Schunk Group, a German advanced engineering company.

He previously held various senior leadership roles at the Freudenberg Group, including leading several of its global divisions. Dr. Gupta holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Aachen University, Germany. He will be based at the Adecco Group's global headquarters, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Alain Dehaze, CEO of Adecco Group, said: "Jan is an excellent addition to Modis and the Adecco Group, with a proven record in running global businesses and positively impacting performance. As technology increasingly impacts the world of work, Modis will play an ever more important role in leading this change for its customers and clients. Jan will be instrumental in making this happen and his industry knowledge and expertise will be an invaluable asset. We are all looking forward to working with him."

Commenting on his appointment Dr. Gupta said: "Digital innovation is revolutionising businesses and embracing this on a global scale requires new ways of thinking, bringing together specialised skills and solutions across different technology disciplines. Modis is uniquely positioned to make this possible across the fields of IT, engineering and life sciences. I am very excited to be joining the Adecco Group and to play a role in the transformation journey that is already underway."

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

The Adecco Group Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87

adeccogroup.com

Facebook: facebook.com/theadeccogroup

Twitter: @AdeccoGroup

Financial Agenda

  • Annual General Meeting 16 April 2019
  • Ex-dividend date 23 April 2019
  • Q1 2019 results 7 May 2019
  • Q2 2019 results 8 August 2019
  • Q3 2019 results 5 November 2019

Forward-looking statements

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions partner. We provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries, we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organisations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers individuals and organisations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. These values resonate with our employees, who voted us number 5 on the Great Place to Work® - World's Best Workplaces 2018 list. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The group is powered by ten global brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional, Vettery and YOSS.




