ADECCO GROUP    ADEN   CH0012138605

ADECCO GROUP

(ADEN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/08 11:31:45 am
56.66 CHF   +0.07%
01:05aThe adecco group completes share capital reduction
07/03Invitation to the Q2 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
06/06ADECCO : Names its 2019 'CEO for One Month' in the U.S.
THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION

07/09/2019 | 01:05am EDT

THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION

Zurich, Switzerland, July 9, 2019: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, has cancelled 3,231,750 shares acquired until 8 February 2019 under the share buyback program completed in March 2019. The new share capital comprises 163,344,177 registered shares.

At the Annual General Meeting in April 2019, shareholders of Adecco Group AG approved the cancellation of 3,231,750 treasury shares acquired under the share buyback programme and the corresponding reduction of the Company's share capital.

The capital reduction was registered with the Commercial Register on July 3, 2019 and was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on July 5, 2019.

Following the cancellation of shares, the share capital of Adecco Group AG amounts to CHF 16,334,417.70, divided into 163,344,177 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

The Adecco Group Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87

adeccogroup.com

Facebook: facebook.com/theadeccogroup

Twitter: @AdeccoGroup

Financial Agenda

  • Q2 2019 results 8 August 2019
  • Q3 2019 results 5 November 2019
  • Q4 2019 results 27 February 2020

Forward-looking statements
Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect Adecco Group AG's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which Adecco Group AG operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in Adecco Group AG's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions partner. We provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries, we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organisations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers individuals and organisations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. These values resonate with our employees, who voted us number 5 on the Great Place to Work® - World's Best Workplaces 2018 list. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The group is powered by ten global brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional, Vettery and YOSS.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
