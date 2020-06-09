Adecco : Appoints Corinne Ripoche as CEO of Adecco Staffing in the Americas

Ripoche maintains executive oversight of Pontoon, joins the Adecco Group Executive Committee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company, recently announced the appointment of Corinne Ripoche as CEO of Adecco in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Effective July 1, Ripoche will report directly to Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, and joins the Group's Executive Committee.

"Corinne has a strong track record across her 25 years in our industry, with deep operational and commercial leadership experience," said Dehaze. "Her customer centricity, business acumen, and ability to drive digital and cultural transformation is what sets her apart. I am looking forward to seeing her continued success as she takes on this expanded role."

Ripoche has a longstanding history in the HR solutions industry. She first joined the Adecco Group in 1993 as a branch manager in France and progressed to take on leadership roles with increasing responsibility, including Key Accounts Director of France, Sales and Marketing Director of Eastern Europe, Chief Operating Officer of small and medium business solutions in France and Global Practice Leader of Large Onsite Solutions.

In 2017, Ripoche was appointed Global President of Pontoon, a brand of the Adecco Group, specializing in Total Talent, Services Procurement (SOW), Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). In this role, she firmly positioned the business as a global market leader and continues to architect solutions which leverage digital innovation to enhance the human experience. Ripoche will retain executive oversight of Pontoon in her new role, and her successor for the business will be announced in due course.

"In this expanded role, I look forward to harnessing the power of the Adecco Group ecosystem and combining my roots in staffing with my deep experience in consulting and solutions," said Ripoche. "The HR industry is writing a new chapter in its transformation story, and during this phase of accelerated change in the world of work, we are committed to leading our customers, talent and partners into the new normal with a clear focus on their future success."

Ripoche succeeds Federico Vione, who will leave the organization on June 30 to pursue opportunities outside the Adecco Group.

Dehaze continued, "The entire Executive Committee, together with the Board of Directors and I, wish to thank Federico for his dedicated service to the Adecco Group over the span of his 20-year career. We wish him every success for the future."

