Adecco : Press Release DISCIPLINED FOCUS AND STRATEGIC CONTINUITY THROUGH THE CRISIS May 5, 2020

DISCIPLINED FOCUS AND STRATEGIC CONTINUITY THROUGH THE CRISIS
Business continuity and financial stability ensured; supporting customers through the crisis while preparing to capitalise in the recovery
Summary and highlights
Revenues down 9% year-on-year on a reported basis, and also organically1 and trading days adjusted (TDA)
Sharp revenue slowdown in March (-19% TDA), further accelerating in April (approx. -40%), reflecting unprecedented lockdown measures implemented in many countries in response to COVID-19
Gross margin remained resilient, up 20 bps yoy to 19.3%, supported by market leadership in LHH (career transition)
EBITA2 margin excluding one-offs3 3.0%, down 100 bps yoy, impacted by the abrupt revenue decline in March
Strong financial position and liquidity: Net Debt/EBITDA4 excluding one-offs 0.3x, EUR 1.4 billion cash on hand, EUR 600 million undrawn Revolving Credit Facility, supported by resilient through-the-cycle cash flow dynamics. Share buyback paused due to COVID-19 crisis
Goodwill impairment in Germany, Austria, Switzerland of EUR 362 million, linked to COVID-19 crisis
Continued investment and progress in the Group's strategic priorities - GrowTogether, IT and the Ventures
"The COVID-19 pandemic and associated containment measures have created an unprecedented public health and economic crisis. We are fortunate to have entered the crisis in a position of financial and operational strength with a strong balance sheet, good liquidity and robust IT infrastructure, due to the transformation work we have undertaken over the past few years. Throughout the crisis, our primary focus has been on securing the wellbeing and safety of our colleagues and associates, supporting our clients to manage their human capital needs, and responding in an agile way as the environment rapidly shifts. In a short period of time we were able to switch to a virtual operating model, with 80% of our global colleagues working from home. The recent investments we made in IT and digital allowed us to recruit, sell and operate our middle- and back-offices in a fully remote way.
We maintained a disciplined approach to cost management through the first quarter, while not losing sight of our long-term strategic priorities, which will position our business well when the recovery comes. We launched our Integrated Front-Office in Japan in Q1, with further roll-outs planned in France and Spain in Q2, we continued to build our digital products pipeline, and we remained committed to investing 30 bps of margin into the Ventures in 2020.
With April revenues down around 40% year-on-year, we expect Q2 to be a challenging quarter. In the short-term, we are working hard to minimise the financial impact, while also remaining focused on positioning the business for longer-term success by continuing to invest in our Perform, Transform, Innovate strategy.
Most importantly, I would like to express my gratitude to our colleagues around the world for their continued work and dedication through these exceptionally challenging circumstances."
Organic growth is a non-US GAAP measure and excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures.
EBITA is a non-US GAAP measure and refers to operating income before amortisation and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. 3 In Q1 2020, EBITA included one-offs of EUR 18 million; in Q1 2019, EBITA included one-offs of EUR 5 million. 4 Net debt and Net debt to EBITDA are non-US GAAP measures. Net debt comprises short-term and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Net debt to EBITDA is calculated as net debt at period end divided by last 4 quarters of EBITA excluding one-offs plus depreciation.
Key figures overview
Change
EURmillionsunlessstated
Q
Q
Reported
Organic
Summaryofincome
statementinformation
PSRL
Revenues
!"#
LMNOL
PQR
GrossTprofit
$
UMVSV
PSR
PWR
EBITATexcludingTonePoffs
!$
XXN
PYXR
PXSR
EBITA
#%
XXU
PYSR
PYLR
NetTincome/Zloss[TattributableTtoT
AdeccoTGroupTshareholders
&#$'(%
UYY
nm
DilutedTEPSTZEUR[
&)$(%
VSX
nm
GrossTmargin
)#
UQUR
XVTbps
YVTbps
EBITATmarginTexcludingTonePoffs
#)
OVR
ZUVV[Tbps
ZSV[Tbps
EBITATmargin
)%
YQR
ZUYV[Tbps
ZUUV[Tbps
Summaryofcashflow
andnetdebtinformation
FreeTcashTflowWTbeforeTinterestT
andTtaxTpaidTZFCFBIT[
'
UQU
FreeTcashTflowTZFCF[T
#
UYY
NetTdebtS
#''
UMVQN
DaysTsalesToutstanding
!#
LY
CashTconversionQ
QQR
NetTdebtTtoTEBITDAUVTexcludingTonePoffs
)#x
VQx
In Q1 2020, organic revenue declined by 8%, or 9% trading days adjusted (TDA). 6 Includes goodwill impairment of EUR 362 million. 7 Free cash flow is a non-US GAAP measure and comprises cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. 8 Net debt is a non-US GAAP measure and comprises short-term and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. 9 Cash conversion is a non-US GAAP measure and is calculated as last 4 quarters of FCFBIT divided by last 4 quarters of EBITA excluding one-offs.10 Net debt to EBITDA is a non-US GAAP measure and is calculated as net debt at period end divided by last 4 quarters of EBITA excluding one-offs plus depreciation.
Q1 2020 financial performance
Group performance overview
Revenues in Q1 2020 declined by 9% year-on-year, organically and trading days adjusted (TDA). The revenue trend in January and February was in line with Q4 2019, down 4% TDA. In March, many countries imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures had a material impact on economic activity in many of the countries in which the Adecco Group operates, leading to a decline in demand for HR solutions. As a consequence, revenues in March were down 19% year-on-year TDA, with the rate of decline increasing in the final two weeks of the month. Permanent placement revenues were down 5% organically for the quarter, and were down 11% in March.
Gross margin was 19.3%, an increase of 20 bps year-on-year, on a reported basis, and up 30 bps organically, driven by career transition and permanent placement. EBITA margin excluding one-offs was 3.0%, down 100 bps year-on-year, or down 80 bps organically, reflecting the abrupt decline in revenues in March. The Group continued to invest in its strategic priorities: rolling out new tools as part of GrowTogether, building products for 2021 and investing around
30 bps (EUR 65 million annualised) in the Ventures. Cash flow remained strong, with DSO at 53 days, stable compared to the prior year, and cash conversion at 90%.
Revenues
Q1 2020 revenues were EUR 5,139 million, down 9% year-on-year on a reported basis. Currency movements and the number of working days each had a positive impact on revenues of approximately 1%, while divestments had a negative impact of approximately 2%, leaving a revenue decline of 9% on an organic and trading days adjusted basis.
By service line: temporary staffing revenues declined by 10% to EUR 4,375 million; permanent placement revenues declined by 5% to EUR 137 million; revenues from career transition were EUR 95 million, up 8%; and revenues in outsourcing and other activities were up 3%, to EUR 532 million. By brand: Workforce Solutions revenues was down 9%; Professional Solutions revenues was down 8%; Talent Solutions and Ventures was up 1%. All compared to the prior year and on an organic basis.
Gross Profit
Gross profit was EUR 994 million in Q1 2020, down 8% on a reported basis and down 7% organically. Gross margin was 19.3%, up 20 bps compared to Q1 2019. Currency had a positive impact of 10 bps while acquisitions and divestitures had negative impact of 20 bps. Therefore, on an organic basis, the gross margin was up 30 bps, with positive contributions from career transition (+30 bps) and permanent placement (+10 bps), partly offset by temporary staffing (-10 bps). The temporary staffing gross margin was impacted by higher bench costs relating to COVID-19, mainly in Germany, with other temp price/mix effects having a neutral impact in the quarter.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A)
SG&A excluding one-offs was EUR 849 million in Q1 2020, down 1% year-on-year on a reported basis or flat organically. Average FTE employees were 33,161, down 3% organically year-on-year. The number of branches declined by 5% organically year-on-year. Q1 2020 reported SG&A included one-offs of EUR 18 million, of which restructuring costs were EUR 16 million and acquisition-related costs were EUR 2 million, compared to EUR 2 million and EUR 3 million respectively in the same period of the prior year.
EBITA
EBITA in Q1 2020 was EUR 136 million, which included EUR 9 million from the Group's FESCO Adecco JV in China. EBITA excluding one-offs was EUR 154 million, down 28% organically. EBITA margin excluding one-offs was 3.0%, down 100 bps year-on-year in reported terms and down 80 bps organically. The Group continues to make good progress in realising its GrowTogether productivity goals. The conversion ratio of gross profit into EBITA excluding one-offs was 15.5%, down 540 bps on a reported basis and down 460 bps organically year-on-year.
Amortisation of Intangible Assets and Impairment of Goodwill
Amortisation of intangible assets was EUR 21 million, compared to EUR 14 million in Q1 2019. In Q1 2020, the Group recognised a goodwill impairment of EUR 362 million, relating to the Germany, Austria, Switzerland reporting segment. The impairment was driven by the unprecedented degree of forecast uncertainty relating to COVID-19, compounding already challenging market dynamics in Germany. The impairment and associated net tax effects are all non-cash items.
Operating Income/(Loss)
The Group generated an operating loss in Q1 2020 of EUR 247 million, driven by the EUR 362 million impairment of goodwill. In Q1 2019, operating income was EUR 207 million.
Interest Expense and Other Income/(Expenses), net
Interest expense was EUR 8 million, in line with Q1 2019. Other income/(expenses), net had no impact, compared to an expense of EUR 1 million in Q1 2019.
Provision for Income Taxes
In Q1 2020, the effective tax rate excluding the impairment of the goodwill, which is not tax deductible, was 51%, compared to 33% in Q1 2019. Discrete events increased the effective tax rate by around 6% in Q1 2020 and had a
negligible impact in Q1 2019. The effective tax rate excluding discrete events was therefore 45% in Q1 2020, compared to 33% in Q1 2019. The increase year-on-year relates to the impact of the French Business Tax, which is a tax primarily based on sales but under US GAAP is recognised within income tax expense.
Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Adecco Group Shareholders and EPS
Net loss attributable to Adecco Group shareholders was EUR 348 million, driven by the goodwill impairment, compared to an income of EUR 133 million in Q1 2019. Basic EPS was EUR (2.15) compared to EUR 0.82 in Q1 2019.
Cash Flow and Net Debt
Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 69 million in Q1 2020, compared to EUR 181 million in Q1 2019. The lower cash flow year-on-year was mainly driven by the timing of payments which fell in March in 2020 and April in 2019. DSO was 53 days in Q1 2020, stable compared to the prior year. The rolling last four quarters cash conversion ratio was 90%, compared to 99% in Q1 2019. Net debt was EUR 388 million at 31 March 2020, compared to EUR 398 million at
31 December 2019 and EUR 1,096 million at 31 March 2019. Net debt to EBITDA excluding one-offs was 0.3x, compared to 0.3x at 31 December 2019 and 0.9x in the same period of the prior year.
Q1 2020 segment operating performance
Revenues and revenue growth
Revenues
Variance
ofrevenues
EURTmillionsTunlessTstated
Q
Q
Reported
Organic
OrganicTDA
Q
France
UMUXOT
UMXSY
PUXR
PUXR
PUOR
XXR
NTAmericaMTUKT&TITGeneralTStaffingUX
NLO
WYY
PUUR
PUYR
PULR
UYR
NTAmericaMTUKT&TITProfessionalTStaffingUX
NWST
SXW
PUSR
PUXR
PUYR
UYR
GermanyMTAustriaMTSwitzerland
OXOT
OSX
PUXR
PUYR
PUOR
SR
BeneluxTandTNordics
YQS
ONN
PULR
PUOR
PULR
SR
Italy
OYU
OLW
PNR
PNR
PNR
SR
Japan
YSXT
YOY
UXR
WR
SR
WR
Iberia
XLLT
XNO
PYR
XR
UR
LR
RestTofTWorld
NLW
NNU
PUR
XR
UR
UYR
CareerTTransitionT&TTalentTDevelopment
UYNT
UXQ
NR
OR
OR
YR
AdeccoGroup
!"#
!"%$!
3
3'
3
UVVR
EBITA and EBITA margin excluding one-offs
EBITAexcludingone3offs
EBITAmarginexcludingone3offs
ofEBITA#
EURTmillionsTunlessTstated
Q$
Q
Q
Q
Variance
Q
France
LO
WX
OSR
LNR
ZSV[Tbps
XWR
NTAmericaMTUKT&TITGeneralTStaffingUX
UU
XV
UWR
XWR
ZUVV[Tbps
NR
NTAmericaMTUKT&TITProfessionalTStaffingUX
XU
YQ
YUR
OWR
ZUNV[Tbps
UUR
GermanyMTAustriaMTSwitzerland
ZX[
S
PVNR
UNR
ZXXV[Tbps
PUR
BeneluxTandTNordics
Y
UX
VWR
XLR
ZUSV[Tbps
UR
Italy
XL
YO
LQR
WNR
ZUWV[Tbps
UYR
Japan
XL
XL
NNR
WOR
ZSV[Tbps
UYR
Iberia
UV
UO
YWR
LUR
ZUOV[Tbps
LR
RestTofTWorld
XW
XU
OUR
YYR
SVTbps
UOR
CareerTTransitionT&TTalentTDevelopment
XX
XU
UNXR
ULSR
OVTbps
UUR
CorporateT
ZOX[
ZOV[
AdeccoGroup
ULO
%
#)
$)
&(bps
UVVR
TDA = trading days adjusted.
2019 N. America, UK&I General Staffing and N. America, UK&I Professional Staffing have been restated to conform with the current period presentation
% of EBITA excluding one-offs and before Corporate.
See page 11 for a reconciliation of EBITA to EBITA excluding one-offs by segment.
Note: all revenue growth rates in this section are year-on-year on an organic basis, unless otherwise stated
In France, revenues were EUR 1,124 million, down 12%, or 14% trading days adjusted (TDA). The decline was primarily driven by client shutdowns in March, particularly in the automotive, manufacturing and construction industries. Revenues decreased by 13% in Workforce Solutions (Adecco brand), which accounts for over 90% of revenues. Professional Solutions were more resilient, declining by 3%. Permanent placement revenues were down 8%. EBITA was EUR 54 million with a margin of 4.8%, down 80 bps year-on-year, impacted negatively by the sharp decline in revenues in March, as France implemented the most stringent lockdown measures of any European country.
In North America, UK & Ireland General Staffing, revenues were EUR 654 million, a decline of 13%, or 15% TDA. North America General Staffing, which accounts for approximately 75% of revenues, was down 12%, or 13% TDA. The decline was driven by continued softness in the manufacturing sector, which represents approximately 40% of revenues, compounded by softer seasonal demand in January and COVID-19 disruption in March. UK & Ireland General Staffing represents approximately 25% of revenues and was down 17%, or down 18% TDA, impacted by COVID-19, the exit of certain low margin business and ongoing Brexit-related uncertainty. Permanent placement revenues declined by 18% in North America General Staffing and by 9% in UK & Ireland General Staffing. Overall EBITA was EUR 11 million, with a margin of 1.7%, down 100 bps versus the prior year. A positive gross margin development was more than offset by the impact of the revenue decline.
In North America, UK & Ireland Professional Staffing, revenues were EUR 678 million, down 12%, or 13% TDA. North America Professional Staffing represents approximately 65% of revenues and declined 3%, or 4% TDA. Professional recruitment brands (Finance, Office, Legal) reported low single-digit growth, while Modis (IT & Engineering) declined mid-single-digits and and other professional brands were broadly stable. UK & Ireland Professional Staffing represents approximately 35% of revenues and declined 24%, or 25% trading days adjusted, impacted by lower client demand ahead of the implementation of IR35 regulation to the private sector (planned for April and subsequently postponed). Permanent placement revenues were up 17% in North America Professional Staffing and down 3% in UK & Ireland Professional Staffing. Overall EBITA excluding one-offs was EUR 21 million with a margin of 3.1%, down 160 bps year-on-year, primarily due to the divestment of the Group's US healthcare operations from 1 January 2020.
In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, revenues were EUR 424 million, down 13%, or down 14% TDA. In Germany & Austria, revenues declined 14%, or 15% trading days adjusted. The decline was led by lower demand from clients in the automotive and manufacturing industries. In Switzerland, revenues declined by 10%, or 11% TDA. For the region, EBITA excluding one-offs was a loss of EUR 2 million, with a margin of -0.6%, down 220 bps year-on-year. Germany is a bench model business (associates are permanent employees of Adecco Group), hence the margin is significantly impacted by higher sickness rates and lower client demand linked to COVID-19.
In Benelux and Nordics, revenues were EUR 398 million, down 14%, or down 15% TDA. In the Nordics, revenues declined 16%, with Norway, Sweden and Finland all declining double-digits. Revenues in Benelux were down 13%, or down 14% TDA with the decline led by the Netherlands, reflecting regulatory changes and weak demand in the logistics and automotive sectors. Overall EBITA excluding one-offs was EUR 3 million, with a margin of 0.7%, compared to 2.5% in Q1 2019.
In Italy, revenues were EUR 431 million, down 6%. While the business returned to growth in January and February, the implementation of strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in March reversed this trend and led to a decline fo the quarter. Permanent placement was down 6%. EBITA was EUR 25 million and the margin was 5.9%, down 170 bps year-on-year, impacted by the revenue decline in March.
In Japan, revenues were EUR 382 million, up 7%, or 8% TDA, with continued good growth in Workforce Solutions and double-digit growth in Professional Solutions. Permanent placement was down 1%. EBITA was EUR 25 million and the EBITA margin was 6.6%, down 80 bps year-on-year, driven by higher IT investments, linked to GrowTogether.
In Iberia, revenues were EUR 255 million, up 2%, or up 1% TDA. High single-digit growth in January and February reversed in March, which declined double-digit, as COVID-19 lockdown measures were introduced. EBITA was
EUR 10 million. EBITA margin declined by 140 bps year-on-year to 3.7%, impacted by the abrupt reversal in the revenue trend in March, as well as unfavourable mix due to lower permanent placement, training and outsourcing activity.
In Rest of World, revenues were EUR 657 million, up 2% or up 1% trading days adjusted. Revenues decreased by 11% in Australia & New Zealand, grew by 13% in Latin America, were flat in Eastern Europe & MENA, declined by 2% in Asia and by 7% in India, all trading days adjusted. For the region, EBITA excluding one-offs was EUR 27 million, with a margin of 4.1%, up 80 bps compared to last year. Since Q4 2019, the Group reports net income from its China joint venture, FESCO Adecco, within Rest of World EBITA (previously included in 'other income/(expenses), net'). This had a positive impact of EUR 9 million on EBITA in Q1 2020.
In Career Transition and Talent Development, revenues were up 4% organically at EUR 136 million. Revenues grew by 3% in Lee Hecht Harrison and by 7% in General Assembly. Both General Assembly and the talent development business of LHH were impacted in March by COVID-19social-distancing measures that prevented most in-person training from taking place. EBITA excluding one-offs was EUR 22 million, representing an EBITA margin of 16.2%, compared to 15.8% in the prior year excluding one-offs.
Changes in Executive Committee
As previously announced, Coram Williams has joined the Adecco Group as Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee, as of 1 May 2020. After a handover period, Hans Ploos van Amstel, outgoing Group CFO, will leave the Adecco Group and Executive Committee on 1 June 2020.
Today the Adecco Group announced that Corinne Ripoche, currently President of Pontoon, will be appointed Regional Head of North America General Staffing and Latin America, and a member of the Executive Committee, effective
1 July 2020. Corinne will maintain her executive oversight of Pontoon. She brings two decades of experience working within the Group. Her strong commercial track record will further strengthen the Adecco General Staffing business. Executive oversight of the UK & Ireland General Staffing business will be assumed by Christophe Catoir, in addition to his existing responsibilities as Regional Head of France and Northern Europe. Federico Vione, who has served as Regional Head of North America and UK & Ireland General Staffing, and Latin America, will leave the company and is committed to ensuring a smooth and effective transition. The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee would like to thank Federico for the significant contributions he has made to the company over his 22-year career and wish him every success for the future.
Share buyback programme
As of 5 May 2020, the EUR 600 million share buyback programme that was announced at the time of the full-year 2019 results on 26 February remains on hold, with no repurchases having been made yet. While the Group's financial position remains strong, management believes it would not be appropriate to initiate the programme at the current time. An update will be provided later in 2020.
Management outlook
The Group entered Q2 2020 with revenues down approximately 40% in April, as government-imposed lockdown measures intensified and became more widespread. Weekly temporary staffing volume trends confirm that those countries that entered lockdown earliest are showing signs of stabilisation, while those that shutdown later continue to decline.
While the unprecedented speed and depth of the revenue decline will impact profitability in the short-term, the Group benefits from a flexible cost structure and robust through-the-cycle cashflow, as evidenced in previous economic downturns.
The Group also has a strong balance sheet and significant liquidity headroom. Cash on hand was EUR 1.4 billion at the end of March and the Group's EUR 600 million committed long-term revolving credit facility remains undrawn and is not subject to any financial covenants. Additionally, as revenues decline so does the level of working capital needed to fund the business, and net working capital in Q2 will be further supported by the phasing of certain tax and social security payments.
For further information please contact:
The Adecco Group Investor Relations
investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88
The Adecco Group Press Office
media@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87 adeccogroup.com
Forward-looking statements
Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.
About the Adecco Group
The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 34,000 employees, who voted us number 11 on the Great Place to Work® - World's Best Workplaces 2019 list.
The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (ADEN) and powered by the global lead brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch + Clark, General Assembly, LHH, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional and Vettery.
Revenues by segment and by brand
Revenues by segment
Q1
Variance %
EUR millions
2020
20194)
EUR
Constant
currency
France
1,124
1,283
-12%
-12%
N. America, UK & I. General Staffing
654
733
-11%
-13%
N. America, UK & I. Professional Staffing1)
678
827
-18%
-20%
Germany, Austria, Switzerland
424
482
-12%
-13%
Benelux and Nordics
398
466
-15%
-14%
Italy
431
457
-6%
-6%
Japan
382
343
12%
7%
Iberia1)
255
264
-3%
-3%
Rest of World1)
657
661
-1%
1%
Career Transition & Talent Development
136
129
6%
4%
Adecco Group1)
5,139
5,645
-9%
-10%
Revenues by brand
Q1
Variance %
EUR millions
2020
2019
EUR
Constant
currency
Adecco
3,827
4,184
-9%
-9%
Workforce Solutions
3,827
4,184
-9%
-9%
Modis
501
498
1%
-1%
Badenoch + Clark / Spring Professional2)
364
385
-5%
-7%
Other Professional Brands3)
256
392
-35%
-37%
Professional Solutions3)
1,121
1,275
-12%
-14%
LHH
109
105
4%
2%
Pontoon
46
43
6%
4%
Ventures
36
38
-4%
-7%
Talent Solutions and Ventures
191
186
3%
1%
Adecco Group1)
5,139
5,645
-9%
-10%
In Q1 2020 revenues changed organically in N. America, UK & I Professional Staffing by -12%, Iberia by 2%, Rest of World by 2% and Adecco Group by -8%.
Including other local Professional Recruitment brands.
In Q1 2020 revenues changed organically in Other Professional Brands by -20%, and in Professional Solutions by -8%.
2019 N. America, UK & I. General Staffing and N. America, UK & I. Professional Staffing have been restated to conform with current period presentation.
EBITA1) and EBITA margin by segment
EBITA
Q1
Variance %
EUR millions
2020
20192)
EUR
Constant
currency
France
54
72
-25%
-25%
N. America, UK & I. General Staffing
11
20
-44%
-46%
N. America, UK & I. Professional Staffing
20
38
-48%
-50%
Germany, Austria, Switzerland
(14)
8
-283%
-281%
Benelux and Nordics
2
12
-86%
-86%
Italy
25
34
-26%
-26%
Japan
25
25
1%
-4%
Iberia
10
14
-30%
-30%
Rest of World
26
21
24%
26%
Career Transition & Talent Development
19
18
8%
5%
Corporate
(42)
(41)
3%
-2%
Adecco Group
136
221
-38%
-39%
Q1
EBITA margin
2020
20192)
Variance
bps
France
4.8%
5.6%
(80)
N. America, UK & I. General Staffing
1.7%
2.7%
(100)
N. America, UK & I. Professional Staffing
2.9%
4.6%
(170)
Germany, Austria, Switzerland
-3.4%
1.6%
(500)
Benelux and Nordics
0.4%
2.5%
(210)
Italy
5.9%
7.6%
(170)
Japan
6.6%
7.4%
(80)
Iberia
3.7%
5.1%
(140)
Rest of World
4.1%
3.3%
80
Career Transition & Talent Development
14.0%
13.7%
30
Adecco Group
2.6%
3.9%
(130)
1) EBITA is a non-US GAAP measure and refers to operating income before amortisation and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.
2) 2019 N. America, UK & I. General Staffing and N. America, UK & I. Professional Staffing have been restated to conform with current period presentation.
Reconciliation of EBITA to EBITA excluding one-offs
EBITA
EBITA excluding
One-offs
EBITA
one-offs
EUR millions
Q1 2020
Q1 20191)
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 20191)
France
54
72
-
-
54
72
N. America, UK & I. General Staffing
11
20
-
-
11
20
N. America, UK & I. Professional Staffing
21
39
(1)
(1)
20
38
Germany, Austria, Switzerland
(2)
8
(12)
-
(14)
8
Benelux and Nordics
3
12
(1)
-
2
12
Italy
25
34
-
-
25
34
Japan
25
25
-
-
25
25
Iberia
10
14
-
-
10
14
Rest of World
27
21
(1)
-
26
21
Career Transition & Talent Development
22
21
(3)
(3)
19
18
Corporate
(42)
(40)
-
(1)
(42)
(41)
Adecco Group
154
226
(18)
(5)
136
221
2019 N. America, UK & I. General Staffing and N. America, UK & I. Professional Staffing have been restated to conform with current period presentation.
Consolidated statements of operations
EUR millions
Q1
Variance %
except share and per share information
2020
2019
EUR
Constant
currency
Revenues
5,139
5,645
-9%
-10%
Direct costs of services
(4,145)
(4,565)
Gross profit
994
1,080
-8%
-9%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
(867)
(859)
1%
0%
Proportionate net income of equity method investment FESCO Adecco
9
EBITA1)
136
221
-38%
-39%
Amortisation of intangible assets
(21)
(14)
Impairment of goodwill
(362)
Operating income/(loss)
(247)
207
n.m.
n.m.
Interest expense
(8)
(8)
Other income/(expenses), net
(1)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
(255)
198
n.m.
Provision for income taxes
(93)
(65)
Net income/(loss)
(348)
133
n.m.
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income/(loss) attributable to Adecco Group shareholders
(348)
133
n.m.
Basic earnings/(loss) per share2)
(2.15)
0.82
n.m.
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share3)
(2.14)
0.82
n.m.
Gross margin
19.3%
19.1%
SG&A as a percentage of revenues
16.9%
15.2%
EBITA margin
2.6%
3.9%
Operating income/(loss) margin
-4.8%
3.7%
Net income/(loss) margin attributable to Adecco Group shareholders
-6.8%
2.4%
EBITA is a non-US GAAP measure and refers to operating income before amortisation and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.
Basic weighted-average shares were 162,050,267 in Q1 2020 (162,639,947 in Q1 2019).
Diluted weighted-average shares were 162,495,860 in Q1 2020 (162,886,921 in Q1 2019).
Consolidated balance sheets
EUR millions
31 March
31 December
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
- Cash and cash equivalents
1,391
1,351
- Trade accounts receivable, net
3,900
4,310
- Other current assets
384
282
Total current assets
5,675
5,943
Property, equipment, and leasehold improvements, net
309
318
Operating lease right-of-use assets
446
432
Equity method investments
97
83
Other assets
632
617
Intangible assets, net
314
332
Goodwill
2,466
2,846
10,571
Total assets
9,939
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
- Accounts payable and accrued expenses
3,736
4,106
- Current operating lease liabilities
194
196
- Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt
181
172
Total current liabilities
4,111
4,474
Operating lease liabilities
279
265
Long-term debt, less current maturities
1,598
1,577
Other liabilities
393
307
Total liabilities
6,381
6,623
Shareholders' equity
Adecco Group shareholders' equity:
- Common shares
10
10
- Additional paid-in capital
569
580
- Treasury shares, at cost
(69)
(66)
- Retained earnings
3,281
3,629
- Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net
(241)
(213)
Total Adecco Group shareholders' equity
3,550
3,940
Noncontrolling interests
8
8
Total shareholders' equity
3,558
3,948
10,571
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
9,939
Consolidated statements of cash flows
EUR millions
Q1
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income/(loss)
(348)
133
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to cash flows from operating activities:
- Depreciation and amortisation
51
37
- Impairment of goodwill
362
- Other charges
69
14
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
- Trade accounts receivable
356
86
- Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(327)
(51)
- Other assets and liabilities
(94)
(38)
Cash flows from operating activities
69
181
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(39)
(48)
Cash settlements on derivative instruments
2
(19)
Other acquisition, divestiture and investing activities, net
(12)
(4)
Cash used in investing activities
(49)
(71)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase/(decrease) in short-term debt
16
(10)
Borrowings of long-term debt, net of issuance costs
2
Repayment of long-term debt
(1)
Purchase of treasury shares
(16)
(84)
Other financing activities, net
(2)
Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities
1
(96)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
17
18
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash