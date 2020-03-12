Adecco : Press Release THE ADECCO GROUP TO NOMINATE RACHEL DUAN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING March 12, 2020

THE ADECCO GROUP TO NOMINATE RACHEL DUAN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Zurich, Switzerland, 12 March 2020: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company, announces today that Rachel Duan will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), on 16 April 2020.

The Board of Directors will propose to elect Ms Rachel Duan as a new member of the Board of Directors for a tenure of one year ending after completion of the next AGM. Ms Duan (born 1970) is a Chinese national. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and International Business from Shanghai International Studies University, China and an MBA from The University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA.

Ms Duan is currently Senior Vice President of General Electric Company ("GE") and President & CEO of GE's Global Markets, where she is responsible for driving GE's growth in global emerging markets, based in Shanghai. Ms Duan joined GE in 1996 and has worked at GE across multiple businesses in the USA, Japan and China. Since 2006, she has held senior leadership positions including CEO of GE Advanced Materials China and then Asia Pacific, CEO of GE Healthcare China, and CEO of GE China.

Ms Duan also serves as a non-executive board member of AXA S.A., France.

