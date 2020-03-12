Log in
ADECCO GROUP AG    ADEN   CH0012138605

ADECCO GROUP AG

(ADEN)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adecco : Press Release THE ADECCO GROUP TO NOMINATE RACHEL DUAN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING March 12, 2020

03/12/2020 | 02:19am EDT

THE ADECCO GROUP TO NOMINATE RACHEL DUAN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Zurich, Switzerland, 12 March 2020: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company, announces today that Rachel Duan will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), on 16 April 2020.

The Board of Directors will propose to elect Ms Rachel Duan as a new member of the Board of Directors for a tenure of one year ending after completion of the next AGM. Ms Duan (born 1970) is a Chinese national. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and International Business from Shanghai International Studies University, China and an MBA from The University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA.

Ms Duan is currently Senior Vice President of General Electric Company ("GE") and President & CEO of GE's Global Markets, where she is responsible for driving GE's growth in global emerging markets, based in Shanghai. Ms Duan joined GE in 1996 and has worked at GE across multiple businesses in the USA, Japan and China. Since 2006, she has held senior leadership positions including CEO of GE Advanced Materials China and then Asia Pacific, CEO of GE Healthcare China, and CEO of GE China.

Ms Duan also serves as a non-executive board member of AXA S.A., France.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Press Office media@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 87 87

The Adecco Group Investor Relations investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

adeccogroup.com

Facebook: facebook.com/theadeccogroup

Twitter: @AdeccoGroup

Forward-looking statements

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organizations everywhere to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that strengthens economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 35,000 employees, who voted us number 11 on the Great Place to Work® - World's Best Workplaces 2019 list. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN) and powered by ten global lead brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional, Vettery and YOSS.

Disclaimer

Adecco Group AG published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:18:04 UTC
