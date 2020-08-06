Adecco : Q2 revenue falls 28%, sees improvement in July

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swiss staffing company Adecco
said its second-quarter revenues fell 28% as the
coronavirus pandemic hit hiring around the world and pushed it
into the red.
"The rate of revenue decline was greatest in April and
improved as the quarter progressed, with June declining
26%organically and (trading day adjusted) year-on-year and July
showing further gradual improvement," it said while posting a
first-half net loss of 327 million euros ($388 million).
($1 = 0.8419 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and John Revill; editing by
Thomas Seythal)