Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Adecco Group AG    ADEN   CH0012138605

ADECCO GROUP AG

(ADEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DISCIPLINED FOCUS AND STRATEGIC CONTINUITY THROUGH THE CRISIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:05am EDT

DISCIPLINED FOCUS AND STRATEGIC CONTINUITY THROUGH THE CRISIS

Business continuity and financial stability ensured; supporting customers through the crisis while preparing to capitalise in the recovery

Summary and highlights

  • Revenues down 9% year-on-year on a reported basis, and also organically1 and trading days adjusted (TDA)
  • Sharp revenue slowdown in March (-19% TDA), further accelerating in April (approx. -40%), reflecting unprecedented lockdown measures implemented in many countries in response to COVID-19
  • Gross margin remained resilient, up 20 bps yoy to 19.3%, supported by market leadership in LHH (career transition)
  • EBITA2 margin excluding one-offs3 3.0%, down 100 bps yoy, impacted by the abrupt revenue decline in March
  • Strong financial position and liquidity: Net Debt/EBITDA4 excluding one-offs 0.3x, EUR 1.4 billion cash on hand, EUR 600 million undrawn Revolving Credit Facility, supported by resilient
    through-the-cycle cash flow dynamics. Share buyback paused due to COVID-19 crisis
  • Goodwill impairment in Germany, Austria, Switzerland of EUR 362 million, linked to COVID-19 crisis
  • Continued investment and progress in the Group's strategic priorities - GrowTogether, IT and the Ventures

"The COVID-19 pandemic and associated containment measures have created an unprecedented public health and economic crisis. We are fortunate to have entered the crisis in a position of financial and operational strength with a strong balance sheet, good liquidity and robust IT infrastructure, due to the transformation work we have undertaken over the past few years. Throughout the crisis, our primary focus has been on securing the wellbeing and safety of our colleagues and associates, supporting our clients to manage their human capital needs, and responding in an agile way as the environment rapidly shifts. In a short period of time we were able to switch to a virtual operating model, with 80% of our global colleagues working from home. The recent investments we made in IT and digital allowed us to recruit, sell and operate our middle- and back-offices in a fully remote way.

We maintained a disciplined approach to cost management through the first quarter, while not losing sight of our long-term strategic priorities, which will position our business well when the recovery comes. We launched our Integrated Front-Office in Japan in Q1, with further roll-outs planned in France and Spain in Q2, we continued to build our digital products pipeline, and we remained committed to investing 30 bps of margin into the Ventures in 2020.

With April revenues down around 40% year-on-year, we expect Q2 to be a challenging quarter. In the short-term, we are working hard to minimise the financial impact, while also remaining focused on positioning the business for longer-term success by continuing to invest in our Perform, Transform, Innovate strategy.

Most importantly, I would like to express my gratitude to our colleagues around the world for their continued work and dedication through these exceptionally challenging circumstances."

Alain Dehaze, Group Chief Executive Officer

1 Organic growth is a non-US GAAP measure and excludes the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures.

2 EBITA is a non-US GAAP measure and refers to operating income before amortisation and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.
3 In Q1 2020, EBITA included one-offs of EUR 18 million; in Q1 2019, EBITA included one-offs of EUR 5 million.
4 Net debt and Net debt to EBITDA are non-US GAAP measures. Net debt comprises short-term and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Net debt to EBITDA is calculated as net debt at period end divided by last 4 quarters of EBITA excluding one-offs plus depreciation.

Note to Editors

Additional information is provided under the following links:




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADECCO GROUP AG
01:09aADECCO : Press Release DISCIPLINED FOCUS AND STRATEGIC CONTINUITY THROUGH THE CR..
PU
01:05aDisciplined focus and strategic continuity through the crisis
TE
04/22ADECCO GROUP AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/16ADECCO : Press Release RESULTS OF THE ADECCO GROUP ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHA..
PU
04/16Results of the adecco group annual general meeting of shareholders
TE
04/16ADECCO GROUP AG : Proxy Statments
CO
04/09ADECCO : Pays Tribute to Former Vice-Chair of the Board - the Late Mr. Thomas O'..
AQ
04/08Invitation to the Q1 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
TE
03/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Occidental Petroleum's saving plan, Mylan-Pfizer merger ..
03/18The adecco group publishes 2019 annual report
TE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 18 562 M
EBIT 2020 594 M
Net income 2020 291 M
Debt 2020 547 M
Yield 2020 5,32%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 6 479 M
Chart ADECCO GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Adecco Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADECCO GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 45,13  €
Last Close Price 39,97  €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Christophe Deslarzes Chairman
Hans Ploos van Amstel Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Weissbeck Group Chief Information Officer
David Norman Prince Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Gut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADECCO GROUP AG-30.89%7 151
RANDSTAD N.V.-34.39%7 386
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-29.99%5 013
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-27.50%4 131
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-1.88%2 600
KFORCE INC.-23.88%651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group