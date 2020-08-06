Log in
THE ADECCO GROUP PUBLISHES 2020 HALF YEAR REPORT

08/06/2020

THE ADECCO GROUP PUBLISHES 2020 HALF YEAR REPORT

Zurich, Switzerland, August 6, 2020: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company, today publishes its 2020 Half Year Report

The 2020 Half Year Report can be accessed here.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 35,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work®.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN) and powered by nine global brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch + Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional and Vettery.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials
Sales 2020 18 790 M 22 299 M 22 299 M
Net income 2020 -24,9 M -29,6 M -29,6 M
Net Debt 2020 592 M 703 M 703 M
P/E ratio 2020 341x
Yield 2020 5,08%
Capitalization 6 698 M 7 981 M 7 949 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Technical analysis trends ADECCO GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 48,23 €
Last Close Price 41,33 €
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Dehaze Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Christophe Deslarzes Chairman
Coram Williams Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Weissbeck Group Chief Information Officer
David Norman Prince Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADECCO GROUP AG-27.18%7 981
RANDSTAD N.V.-24.04%8 921
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-15.74%5 846
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-28.95%4 005
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-27.74%3 114
GROUPE CRIT-36.07%614
