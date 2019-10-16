Log in
Adecoagro S A : 20-F Form 2018

10/16/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO; Bloomberg: AGRO US, Reuters: AGRO.K), a leading agro-industrial company in South America, announces today that on October 16, 2019 it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, including its audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2018 Annual Report and the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.adecoagro.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Adecoagro's Investor Relations office, at ir@adecoagro.com.

For further information, please contact:

Charlie Boero Hughes – Chief Financial Officer

Juan Ignacio Galleano – Investor Relations Officer

Av. Fondo de la Legua, 936
(B1640EDO)
Martinez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4836 8600
https://ir.adecoagro.com
ir@adecoagro.com

Investor Relations Department
Charlie Boero Hughes
CFO

Juan Ignacio Galleano
IRO
Email: ir@adecoagro.com
Tel: +54 (11) 4836-8624

About Adecoagro:
Adecoagro is a leading agricultural company in South America. Adecoagro owns over 247 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 1.9 million tons of agricultural products including sugar, ethanol, bio-electricity, milled rice, corn, wheat, soybean and dairy products, among others.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adecoagros-20-f-form-2018-300940058.html

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
