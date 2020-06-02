Log in
Adecoagro S A : announces filing of annual report on Form 20-F for year ended December 31, 2019 on April 28, 2020

06/02/2020

LUXEMBOURG, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), one of the leading agricultural companies in South America, announced today the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on April 28, 2020. The Form 20-F is available on Adecoagro's website at http://ir.adecoagro.com. Adecoagro will provide its shareholders, upon request and free of charge, a hard copy of our Form 20-F, including our audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

For questions please contact:

Juan Ignacio Galleano

IR Manager

Email: ir@adecoagro.com




Tel: +54 (11) 4836-8651


Skype: +54 (11) 4836-8651

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading agricultural company in South America. Adecoagro owns over 257 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 1.7 million tons of agricultural products including corn, wheat, soybeans, rice, dairy products, sugar, ethanol and electricity among others.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adecoagro-announces-filing-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-year-ended-december-31-2019-on-april-28-2020-301069565.html

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
