Adecoagro : Financial Statements

Adecoagro S.A.
Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Board of directors and shareholders of
Adecoagro S.A.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Adecoagro S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related consolidated statements of income, of comprehensive income, of changes in shareholders' equity and of cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2018, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Change in Accounting Principles
As discussed in Note 33 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company changed the manner in which it accounts for investment property and the manner in which it accounts for property, plant and equipment in 2018.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Buenos Aires, Argentina.
March 12, 2019.
/s/ PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L. /s/(Partner)Jorge Frederico Zabaleta
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2008.
Legal information
Denomination:Adecoagro S.A.
Legal address:Vertigo Naos Building, 6, Rue Eugène Ruppert, L-2453, Luxembourg
Company activity:Agricultural and agro-industrial
Date of registration:June 11, 2010
Expiration of company charter:No term definedNumber of register (RCS Luxembourg):B153.681Issued Capital Stock: 122,381,815 common sharesOutstanding Capital stock:116,555,699 common sharesTreasury shares:5,826,116 common shares
Consolidated Statements of Income for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016
(All amounts in US$ thousands, except shares and per share data and as otherwise indicated)
|
Sales of goods and services rendered
4
|
793,239
|
933,178
|
869,235
|
Margin on manufacturing and agricultural activities before operating expenses
|
198,560
|
238,523
|
310,269
|
Profit from operations
|
156,497
|
129,588
|
184,598
|
Financial results, net
9
|
(180,754)
|
(119,605)
|
(157,423)
|
Income tax benefit / (expense)
10
|
1,024
|
4,992
|
(12,899)
|
Note
|
2018
|
2017 (*)
|
2016 (*)
|
Cost of goods sold and services rendered
|
5
|
(609,965)
|
(766,727)
|
(678,581)
|
Initial recognition and changes in fair value of biological assets and
|
agricultural produce
|
15
|
16,195
|
63,220
|
125,456
|
Changes in net realizable value of agricultural produce after harvest
|
(909)
|
8,852
|
(5,841)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
6
|
(56,080)
|
(57,299)
|
(50,750)
|
Selling expenses
|
6
|
(90,215)
|
(95,399)
|
(80,673)
|
Other operating income, net
|
8
|
104,232
|
43,763
|
5,752
|
Finance income
|
9
|
8,581
|
11,744
|
7,957
|
Finance costs
|
9
|
(271,263)
|
(131,349)
|
(165,380)
|
Other financial results - Net gain of inflation effects on the
|
monetary items
|
9
|
81,928
|
-
|
-
|
(Loss) / Profit before income tax
|
(24,257)
|
9,983
|
27,175
|
(Loss) / Profit for the year
|
(23,233)
|
14,975
|
14,276
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
(24,622)
|
13,198
|
11,568
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1,389
|
1,777
|
2,708
|
(Loss) / Earnings per share from operations attributable to the
|
equity holders of the parent during the year:
|
Basic earnings per share
|
11
|
(0.211)
|
0.109
|
0.095
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
11
|
(0.211)
|
0.108
|
0.094
(*) Prior periods have been recast to reflect the Company's change in accounting policy for Investment properties as described in Note 33.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016
(All amounts in US$ thousands, except shares and per share data and as otherwise indicated)
2018
2017 (*)
2016 (*)
|
(Loss) / Profit for the year
|
(23,233)
|
14,975
|
14,276
Other comprehensive income:
-
- Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Cash flow hedge, net of income tax (Note 2)
-
- Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
(121,296) (21,233) 32,859
(32,195)12,608100,615
|
Revaluation surplus net of income tax (Note 10, 12, 33)
|
405,906
|
-
|
-
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year
252,415
(8,625) 133,474
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
229,182
|
6,350
|
147,750
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent Non-controlling interest
|
213,641
|
6,322
|
147,376
|
15,541
|
28
|
374
(*) Prior periods have been recast to reflect the Company's change in accounting policy for Investment properties as described in Note 33.