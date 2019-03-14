Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/14 04:00:12 pm
6.61 USD   -1.20%
05:19pADECOAGRO : Financial Statements
PU
05:14pADECOAGRO : Earnings Release
PU
2018ADECOAGRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Adecoagro : Financial Statements

03/14/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Adecoagro S.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Board of directors and shareholders of

Adecoagro S.A.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Adecoagro S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related consolidated statements of income, of comprehensive income, of changes in shareholders' equity and of cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2018, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2018 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Change in Accounting Principles

As discussed in Note 33 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company changed the manner in which it accounts for investment property and the manner in which it accounts for property, plant and equipment in 2018.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Buenos Aires, Argentina.

March 12, 2019.

/s/ PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L. /s/(Partner)Jorge Frederico Zabaleta

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2008.

Legal information

Denomination:Adecoagro S.A.

Legal address:Vertigo Naos Building, 6, Rue Eugène Ruppert, L-2453, Luxembourg

Company activity:Agricultural and agro-industrial

Date of registration:June 11, 2010

Expiration of company charter:No term definedNumber of register (RCS Luxembourg):B153.681Issued Capital Stock: 122,381,815 common sharesOutstanding Capital stock:116,555,699 common sharesTreasury shares:5,826,116 common shares

Consolidated Statements of Income for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016

(All amounts in US$ thousands, except shares and per share data and as otherwise indicated)

Sales of goods and services rendered

4

793,239

933,178

869,235

Margin on manufacturing and agricultural activities before operating expenses

198,560

238,523

310,269

Profit from operations

156,497

129,588

184,598

Financial results, net

9

(180,754)

(119,605)

(157,423)

Income tax benefit / (expense)

10

1,024

4,992

(12,899)

Note

2018

2017 (*)

2016 (*)

Cost of goods sold and services rendered

5

(609,965)

(766,727)

(678,581)

Initial recognition and changes in fair value of biological assets and

agricultural produce

15

16,195

63,220

125,456

Changes in net realizable value of agricultural produce after harvest

(909)

8,852

(5,841)

General and administrative expenses

6

(56,080)

(57,299)

(50,750)

Selling expenses

6

(90,215)

(95,399)

(80,673)

Other operating income, net

8

104,232

43,763

5,752

Finance income

9

8,581

11,744

7,957

Finance costs

9

(271,263)

(131,349)

(165,380)

Other financial results - Net gain of inflation effects on the

monetary items

9

81,928

-

-

(Loss) / Profit before income tax

(24,257)

9,983

27,175

(Loss) / Profit for the year

(23,233)

14,975

14,276

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(24,622)

13,198

11,568

Non-controlling interest

1,389

1,777

2,708

(Loss) / Earnings per share from operations attributable to the

equity holders of the parent during the year:

Basic earnings per share

11

(0.211)

0.109

0.095

Diluted earnings per share

11

(0.211)

0.108

0.094

(*) Prior periods have been recast to reflect the Company's change in accounting policy for Investment properties as described in Note 33.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016

(All amounts in US$ thousands, except shares and per share data and as otherwise indicated)

2018

2017 (*)

2016 (*)

(Loss) / Profit for the year

(23,233)

14,975

14,276

Other comprehensive income:

  • - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

    Cash flow hedge, net of income tax (Note 2)

  • - Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

(121,296) (21,233) 32,859

(32,195)12,608100,615

Revaluation surplus net of income tax (Note 10, 12, 33)

405,906

-

-

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year

252,415

(8,625) 133,474

Total comprehensive income for the year

229,182

6,350

147,750

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent Non-controlling interest

213,641

6,322

147,376

15,541

28

374

(*) Prior periods have been recast to reflect the Company's change in accounting policy for Investment properties as described in Note 33.

Disclaimer

Adecoagro SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 21:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
