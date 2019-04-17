ADEKA : wins Silver Awards at In-cosmetics global 2019 with ADEKA NOL GT-730 & GT-930

Apr. 17, 2019

During exhibition the In-cosmetics 2019, in 2nd to 4th of April in Paris, ADEKA leading manufacture in Polymers additives won the silver price for the most innovative developments in sensory and texture displayed on the show's Sensory Bar.



ADEKA NOL GT-730 & GT-930 are thickener developed for use in aqueous systems. Their innovative texture 'memory gel' as rheology modifiers are proven exceptional thickeners suspending agents and stabilizers. It is a highly efficient rheological modifier for use in formulations with difficult to thicken conditions such as salt & extreme pH. The innovative ingredients allowing light textures to remain smooth and soft to the touch. In addition ADEKA NOL GT-930 is designed to formulate emulsifier-free O/W emulsion.