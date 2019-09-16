Adeka : Notice of Change in Names of Subsidiaries

September 17, 2019
ADEKA Corporation
Notice of Change in Names of Subsidiaries
ADEKA Corporation (President and Chief Operating Officer: Hidetaka Shirozume) announces that ADEKA AL GHURAIR ADDITIVES LLC, one of its subsidiaries, has been renamed ADEKA AL OTAIBA MIDDLE EAST LLC on September 9, 2019. Details are as follows.
1. Overview of Change in Company Name
|
|
New Name
|
Current Name
|
|
|
ADEKA AL OTAIBA MIDDLE EAST LLC
|
ADEKA AL GHURAIR ADDITIVES LLC
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
:
|
Industrial City of Abu Dhabi 1, Plot No. 37B4, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|
Date of
|
:
|
April 24, 2011
|
|
Establishment
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
:
|
45 M AED
|
|
Representative
|
:
|
Toshinori Yukino
|
|
Description of
|
:
|
Manufacturing and sales of polymer additives, Sales for Chemicals
|
Business
|
and Foods
|
|
|
-
Effective Date September 9, 2019
-
Reason for Company Name Change
This change follows an event that Abu Dhabi, UAE corporation, Mohammed Al Otaiba Group took over the share from current holder, Al Ghurair Petrochemicals LLC.
-
Contacts
ADEKA Corporation
Publicity & Administration group , Legal Affairs ＆ Publicity Department Tel: +81-3-4455-2803
Disclaimer
Adeka Corporation published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:11:02 UTC