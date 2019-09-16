Log in
Adeka : Notice of Change in Names of Subsidiaries

09/16/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

September 17, 2019

ADEKA Corporation

Notice of Change in Names of Subsidiaries

ADEKA Corporation (President and Chief Operating Officer: Hidetaka Shirozume) announces that ADEKA AL GHURAIR ADDITIVES LLC, one of its subsidiaries, has been renamed ADEKA AL OTAIBA MIDDLE EAST LLC on September 9, 2019. Details are as follows.

1. Overview of Change in Company Name

New Name

Current Name

ADEKA AL OTAIBA MIDDLE EAST LLC

ADEKA AL GHURAIR ADDITIVES LLC

Location

:

Industrial City of Abu Dhabi 1, Plot No. 37B4, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Date of

:

April 24, 2011

Establishment

Capital

:

45 M AED

Representative

:

Toshinori Yukino

Description of

:

Manufacturing and sales of polymer additives, Sales for Chemicals

Business

and Foods

  1. Effective Date September 9, 2019
  2. Reason for Company Name Change
    This change follows an event that Abu Dhabi, UAE corporation, Mohammed Al Otaiba Group took over the share from current holder, Al Ghurair Petrochemicals LLC.
  • Contacts
    ADEKA Corporation
    Publicity & Administration group , Legal Affairs ＆ Publicity Department Tel: +81-3-4455-2803

Disclaimer

Adeka Corporation published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:11:02 UTC
