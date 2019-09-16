Adeka : Notice of Change in Names of Subsidiaries

September 17, 2019

ADEKA Corporation

Notice of Change in Names of Subsidiaries

ADEKA Corporation (President and Chief Operating Officer: Hidetaka Shirozume) announces that ADEKA AL GHURAIR ADDITIVES LLC, one of its subsidiaries, has been renamed ADEKA AL OTAIBA MIDDLE EAST LLC on September 9, 2019. Details are as follows.

1. Overview of Change in Company Name

New Name Current Name ADEKA AL OTAIBA MIDDLE EAST LLC ADEKA AL GHURAIR ADDITIVES LLC Location : Industrial City of Abu Dhabi 1, Plot No. 37B4, Abu Dhabi, UAE Date of : April 24, 2011 Establishment Capital : 45 M AED Representative : Toshinori Yukino Description of : Manufacturing and sales of polymer additives, Sales for Chemicals Business and Foods

Effective Date September 9, 2019 Reason for Company Name Change

This change follows an event that Abu Dhabi, UAE corporation, Mohammed Al Otaiba Group took over the share from current holder, Al Ghurair Petrochemicals LLC.