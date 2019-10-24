Log in
ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED

(ABC)
Adelaide Brighton : ACCC Market Enquiry - Barro Group shareholding in Adelaide Brighton

10/24/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

Level 1

Telephone (08) 8223 8000

157 Grenfell Street

International +618 8223 8000

Adelaide SA 5000

Facsimile (08) 8215 0030

GPO Box 2155

www.adbri.com.au

Adelaide SA 5001

ABN 15 007 596 018

25 October 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ACCC Market Enquiry: Barro Group shareholding in Adelaide Brighton

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has indicated that it will conduct market enquiries into Barro Group Pty Ltd's and its related entities' ("Barro Group") acquisition of its current interest in Adelaide Brighton Limited (ASX: ABC; "Adelaide Brighton").

The ACCC has stated that its investigation is focused on the impact on competition in relation to products and locations where Barro Group and Adelaide Brighton may compete with each other.

Adelaide Brighton notes that Barro Group's stake in Adelaide Brighton has been acquired over a 21 year period. Since September 2018, Barro Group has held 43% of Adelaide Brighton's total shares on issue. In addition to being a major shareholder, Barro Group has been a partner in the Independent Cement and Lime joint venture and a customer of Adelaide Brighton products. Adelaide Brighton considers that the products and locations in which it and Barro Group do compete are limited, with the businesses having largely complementary geographic footprints.

The Board established a governance framework on 18 May 2005 to apply to amongst other things, interactions between the business interests of the Barro Group and Adelaide Brighton that was most recently updated and disclosed to the market on 26 March 2019.

Adelaide Brighton will cooperate with the ACCC in this process.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

Luba Alexander

Telephone 0418 535 636 or 02 8248 9911

Media:

Lauren Thompson

Telephone 0438 954 729

Adelaide Brighton Limited (ASX: ABC) is a leading construction materials and lime producing group of companies which supplies the Australian infrastructure, building and resources industries. The Company has 1500 employees and market leading positions in cement and clinker, lime and concrete masonry and is an emerging force in pre- mixed concrete and aggregates. Adelaide Brighton is the largest importer of cementitious materials into Australia and through its efficient import supply chain has access to every mainland capital city market.

Disclaimer

Adelaide Brighton Limited published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 507 M
EBIT 2019 178 M
Net income 2019 50,3 M
Debt 2019 430 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 39,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 1 975 M
Chart ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adelaide Brighton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,31  AUD
Last Close Price 3,03  AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Raymond David Barro Chairman
Theresa Mlikota Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Bruce Scott-MacKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Arlene May Tansey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED-27.87%1 383
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED25.90%31 661
LAFARGEHOLCIM19.70%29 651
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED13.23%9 730
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC65.21%7 591
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.66%7 356
