Adelaide Brighton : ACCC Market Enquiry - Barro Group shareholding in Adelaide Brighton

25 October 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ACCC Market Enquiry: Barro Group shareholding in Adelaide Brighton

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has indicated that it will conduct market enquiries into Barro Group Pty Ltd's and its related entities' ("Barro Group") acquisition of its current interest in Adelaide Brighton Limited (ASX: ABC; "Adelaide Brighton").

The ACCC has stated that its investigation is focused on the impact on competition in relation to products and locations where Barro Group and Adelaide Brighton may compete with each other.

Adelaide Brighton notes that Barro Group's stake in Adelaide Brighton has been acquired over a 21 year period. Since September 2018, Barro Group has held 43% of Adelaide Brighton's total shares on issue. In addition to being a major shareholder, Barro Group has been a partner in the Independent Cement and Lime joint venture and a customer of Adelaide Brighton products. Adelaide Brighton considers that the products and locations in which it and Barro Group do compete are limited, with the businesses having largely complementary geographic footprints.

The Board established a governance framework on 18 May 2005 to apply to amongst other things, interactions between the business interests of the Barro Group and Adelaide Brighton that was most recently updated and disclosed to the market on 26 March 2019.

Adelaide Brighton will cooperate with the ACCC in this process.

Enquiries: Investor Relations: Luba Alexander Telephone 0418 535 636 or 02 8248 9911 Media: Lauren Thompson Telephone 0438 954 729

