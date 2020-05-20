Adelaide Brighton : Change of Name to ADBRI Limited and Updated Constitution

Log in
ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED

(ABC)
05/20/2020 | 11:39pm EDT

Level 1

Telephone (08) 8223 8000

157 Grenfell Street

International +618 8223 8000

Adelaide SA 5000

Facsimile (08) 8215 0030

GPO Box 2155

www.adbri.com.au

Adelaide SA 5001

ABN 15 007 596 018

20 May 2020

CHANGE OF NAME TO ADBRI LIMITED AND UPDATED CONSTITUTION

ADBRI Limited (ASX:ABC) is pleased to confirm that its name has been formally changed from "Adelaide Brighton Limited" to "ADBRI Limited", effective today following ASIC's registration of the new name.

The change of name was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2020, with the overwhelming support of 99.44% of votes cast.

The Company's constitution has been updated to reflect the change and is attached to this announcement.

The Company's ASX code (ABC) will remain unchanged.

Authorised for release by Marcus Clayton, Company Secretary.

For further information please contact:

Darryl Hughes, General Manager, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Telephone: +61 (0) 417 814 290

Email: Darryl.Hughes@adbri.com.au

Lauren Thompson / Jon Snowball Domestique Consulting

+61 438 954 729 / +61 477 946 068

Constitution

Adelaide BrightonADBRILimited

ABN 15 007 596 018

101 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia Telephone +61 3 9288 1234 Facsimile +61 3 9288 1567 www.freehills.com DX 240 Melbourne

SYDNEY MELBOURNE PERTH BRISBANE SINGAPORE

Correspondent Offices HANOI HO CHI MINH CITY JAKARTA KUALA LUMPUR

Reference MKF:80497605

Constitution

Table of contents

Rule

Page

1

Preliminary

1

1.1

Definitions and interpretation

1

1.2

Application of the Act, Listing Rules and ASTC Settlement Rules

3

1.3

Exercising powers

3

1.4

Currency

4

1.5

Transitional provisions

4

2

Share capital

5

2.1

Shares

5

2.2

Preference shares

5

2.3

Alteration of share capital

6

2.4

Conversion or reclassification of shares

7

2.5

Variation of class rights

7

2.6

Joint holders of shares

8

2.7

Equitable and other claims

8

2.8

Restricted securities

8

3

Calls, forfeiture, indemnities, lien and surrender

9

3.1

Calls

9

3.2

Proceedings to recover calls

10

3.3

Payments in advance of calls

10

3.4

Forfeiting partly paid shares

10

3.5

Members' indemnity

11

3.6

Lien on shares

12

3.7

Surrender of shares

13

3.8

Sale, reissue or other disposal of shares by the company

13

3.9

Interest payable by member

14

4

Distribution of profits

14

4.1

Dividends

14

4.2

Capitalising profits

16

4.3

Ancillary powers

17

4.4

Reserves

17

4.5

Carrying forward profits

18

4.6

Share investment plan

18

4.7

Dividend selection plans

18

5

Transfer and transmission of shares

18

5.1

Transferring shares

18

5.2

Power to decline to register transfers

19

5.3

Power to suspend registration of transfers

20

5.4

Procedure for sale of non-marketable parcels

20

5.5

Other sales of non-marketable parcels of shares

21

5.6

Transmission of shares

21

