Adelaide Brighton : Change of Name to ADBRI Limited and Updated Constitution

20 May 2020

CHANGE OF NAME TO ADBRI LIMITED AND UPDATED CONSTITUTION

ADBRI Limited (ASX:ABC) is pleased to confirm that its name has been formally changed from "Adelaide Brighton Limited" to "ADBRI Limited", effective today following ASIC's registration of the new name.

The change of name was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2020, with the overwhelming support of 99.44% of votes cast.

The Company's constitution has been updated to reflect the change and is attached to this announcement.

The Company's ASX code (ABC) will remain unchanged.

Authorised for release by Marcus Clayton, Company Secretary.

