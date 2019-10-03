Log in
ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED ABC AU000000ABC7

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED

(ABC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/03
2.94 AUD   -3.29%
08:47pADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Director appointment and retirment
PU
08/29ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : June 2019 half year results
AQ
08/01ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Revised 2019 earnings guidance
AQ
Adelaide Brighton : Director appointment and retirment

10/03/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

Level 1

Telephone (08) 8223 8000

157 Grenfell Street

International +618 8223 8000

Adelaide SA 5000

Facsimile (08) 8215 0030

GPO Box 2155

www.adbri.com.au

Adelaide SA 5001

ABN 15 007 596 018

4 October 2019

ASX release

Adelaide Brighton Limited Director appointment and retirement

Adelaide Brighton Limited (Adelaide Brighton) (ASX: ABC) announces that it has today appointed Emma Stein as an independent non-executive Director.

Ms Stein has over 30 years' experience in Board and senior executive positions in the building materials, oil and gas, energy and utilities, mining and resources, water and waste management sectors. Prior to emigrating to Australia, she was UK Managing Director for Gaz de France Energy, a major energy retailer focussed on industrials. As a Board Director her experience spans Australia and New Zealand, public, private and government companies. Currently she is director of listed companies Alumina Limited (appointed 2011), Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (appointed 2011) and Infigen Energy Limited (appointed 2017).

Chairman Mr Raymond Barro said "We welcome the wealth of experience Ms Stein brings to the Adelaide Brighton Board and look forward to working with Emma".

Arlene Tansey retires from the Adelaide Brighton Board following eight years of service as an independent non-executive Director (NED). Ms Tansey has made a significant contribution to Adelaide Brighton as an independent NED, as Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, as a member (and former Chairman) of the People and Culture Committee and former Chairman of the Board's previous Corporate Governance Committee.

"Ms Tansey has been an active and committed Director and the Board thanks her for her counsel and her contribution" said Mr Barro.

Zlatko Todorcevski, Deputy Chairman and Lead Independent Director, will Chair the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee on Ms Tansey's retirement.

Following the appointment of Ms Stein, the Board of Adelaide Brighton continues to operate under the Governance Framework announced on 26 March 2019, including a Board composition of four independent Directors and three nominees of Barro Group.

For further information contact:

Ms Luba Alexander

Group Corporate Affairs Adviser

M: 0418 535 636 | luba.alexander@adbri.com.au

Adelaide Brighton Limited (ASX: ABC) is a leading construction materials and lime producing group of companies which supplies the Australian infrastructure, building and resources industries. The Company has 1500 employees and market leading positions in cement and clinker, lime and concrete masonry and is an emerging force in pre- mixed concrete and aggregates. Adelaide Brighton is the largest importer of cementitious materials into Australia and through its efficient import supply chain has access to every mainland capital city market.

Disclaimer

Adelaide Brighton Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 00:46:21 UTC
