Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Adelaide Brighton Limited    ABC   AU000000ABC7

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED

(ABC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/09
2.86 AUD   -2.72%
07:41pADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Emma Stein
PU
07:41pADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Final Director' Interest Notice - Arlene Tansey
PU
10/03ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Director appointment and retirment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adelaide Brighton : Final Director' Interest Notice - Arlene Tansey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 07:41pm EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Adelaide Brighton Limited

ABN

15 007 596 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Arlene May Tansey

Date of last notice

11 June 2013

Date that director ceased to be director

4 October 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Patrick Osborne Tansey (indirect 5,000 ordinary shares shareholder)

5,000 ordinary shares

Mantan Nominees Pty Ltd

(indirect shareholding)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder

Nil

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Nil

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Adelaide Brighton Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 23:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED
07:41pADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Final Director' Interest Notice - Arlene Tansey
PU
07:41pADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Emma Stein
PU
10/03ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Director appointment and retirment
PU
08/29ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : June 2019 half year results
AQ
08/01ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Revised 2019 earnings guidance
AQ
07/31Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/02ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/02ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/27ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Barro Group - Board composition and 2019 AGM
AQ
03/25ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Board composition and 2019 AGM
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 507 M
EBIT 2019 178 M
Net income 2019 50,3 M
Debt 2019 430 M
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 37,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 1 864 M
Chart ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adelaide Brighton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,31  AUD
Last Close Price 2,86  AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Raymond David Barro Chairman
Theresa Mlikota Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Bruce Scott-MacKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Arlene May Tansey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED-31.15%1 289
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED22.43%31 465
LAFARGEHOLCIM12.00%27 623
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED3.42%8 719
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC61.97%7 294
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED13.39%7 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group