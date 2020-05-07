Adelaide Brighton : Update on AGM Arrangements

Level 1 Telephone (08) 8223 8000 157 Grenfell Street International +618 8223 8000 Adelaide SA 5000 Facsimile (08) 8215 0030 GPO Box 2155 www.adbri.com.au Adelaide SA 5001 ABN 15 007 596 018

6 May 2020

UPDATE ON AGM ARRANGEMENTS

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS INCLUDING PARTICIPATION BY LIVE WEBCAST,

QUESTIONS IN WRITING, AND VOTING IN ADVANCE BY PROXY

Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) has today announced that due to ongoing COVID-19 health risks and restrictions, it will not be possible for shareholders to physically attend the 2020 AGM, which will be held at the Company's Sydney offices at 10.00 am AEST (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 19 May 2020.

Adelaide Brighton recognises the importance of the AGM as an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the Company and ask questions. Accordingly, the AGM will be webcast live and shareholders will be able to ask written questions in real time through the webcast.

As previously advised, the live webcast of the AGM will be available to view by entering the

URL web.lumiagm.com/321-341-820(using a browser) or entering the URL https://web.lumiagm.com(using a mobile device) Meeting ID: 321-341-820.

Adelaide Brighton has also provided a facility for shareholders to ask questions in advance of the AGM by email to company.secretary@adbri.com.au, or by facsimile to +61 8 8215 0030 by no later than

5.00 pm AEST (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 12 May 2020. You are encouraged to submit your questions in advance by email or facsimile.

All resolutions at the meeting will be decided on a poll based on proxy instructions received in advance of the meeting. Shareholders should lodge their proxy instructions by following the steps on their personalised proxy form and lodging it as soon as practicable and by no later than

10.00 am AEST on Sunday, 17 May 2020.

These measures have been implemented for the safety of shareholders, employees, directors, venue staff and the general public in the current extraordinary circumstances. The construction industry and Adelaide Brighton have strong culture and systems for rigorously managing health and safety risks, and Adelaide Brighton recognises the responsibility to implement good health practices at all its sites, including for the AGM. Adelaide Brighton looks forward to being able to return to more traditional AGM arrangements in 2021.

If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make further changes to AGM arrangements, Adelaide Brighton will update shareholders via the ASX at asx.com.au (stock code: ABC) and on our website at https://adbri.com.au/investors#asx.

Authorised for release by Marcus Clayton, Company Secretary.

