Adelaide Brighton : 2018 Statutory Accounts

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES ABN 15 007 596 018 2018 DIRECTORS' REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Adelaide Brighton Limited registered office: Level 1, 157 Grenfell Street, Adelaide SA 5000 Directors' Report ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 3 Remuneration Report ................................................................................................................................................................................ 18 Diversity Report ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 46 Income statement ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 51 Statement of comprehensive income ...................................................................................................................................................... 52 Balance sheet ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 53 Statement of changes in equity ................................................................................................................................................................ 54 Statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................................................................ 55 Notes to the Financial Report ................................................................................................................................................................... 56 1 Summary of significant accounting policies ........................................................................................................................... 56 Financial Performance Overview ............................................................................................................................................................. 60 2 Segment Reporting ................................................................................................................................................................ 60

3 Critical accounting estimates and assumptions ..................................................................................................................... 61

4 Earnings Per Share ................................................................................................................................................................ 62

5 Revenue from contracts with customers and other income ................................................................................................... 62

6 Expenses ............................................................................................................................................................................... 63

7 Income tax ............................................................................................................................................................................. 64

8 Note to Statement of Cashflows ............................................................................................................................................ 67 Balance Sheet Items .................................................................................................................................................................................. 69 9 Trade and other receivables .................................................................................................................................................. 69

10 Inventories ............................................................................................................................................................................. 70

11 Property, plant and equipment ............................................................................................................................................... 70

12 Assets classified as held for sale ........................................................................................................................................... 72

13 Intangible Assets ................................................................................................................................................................... 72

14 Impairment tests .................................................................................................................................................................... 73

15 Provisions .............................................................................................................................................................................. 74 Capital Structure and Risk Management ................................................................................................................................................. 76 16 Borrowings and lease commitments ...................................................................................................................................... 76

17 Share capital .......................................................................................................................................................................... 77

18 Dividends ............................................................................................................................................................................... 78

19 Reserves and retained earnings ............................................................................................................................................ 78

20 Financial Risk Management ................................................................................................................................................... 79 Group Structure ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 85 21 Joint arrangements and associate ......................................................................................................................................... 85

22 Subsidiaries and transactions with non-controlling interests ................................................................................................. 86

23 Deed of cross guarantee ........................................................................................................................................................ 87

24 Parent entity financial information .......................................................................................................................................... 88

25 Retirement benefit obligations ............................................................................................................................................... 90

26 Share-based payment plans .................................................................................................................................................. 93 Other ........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 95 27 Related parties ....................................................................................................................................................................... 95

28 Events occurring after the balance sheet date ....................................................................................................................... 97

29 Commitments for capital expenditure .................................................................................................................................... 97

30 Remuneration of auditors ....................................................................................................................................................... 97

31 Contingencies ........................................................................................................................................................................ 97 Directors' declaration ................................................................................................................................................................................ 98 Auditor's Independence Declaration ....................................................................................................................................................... 99 Independent auditor's report to the members of Adelaide Brighton Ltd ........................................................................................... 100 Directors' Report The Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (the Group) consisting of Adelaide Brighton Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 31 December 2018. Directors The Directors of the Company, at any time during or since the end of the financial year and up to the date of this report, are: Z Todorcevski RD Barro VA Guthrie (appointed 8 February 2018) KB Scott-Mackenzie AM Tansey GR Tarrant (appointed 8 February 2018) LV Hosking (retired 16 May 2018) GF Pettigrew (retired 17 May 2018) M Brydon (retired 30 January 2019) Principal activities During the year the principal activities of the Group consisted of the manufacture and distribution of cement, and cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, sand and concrete products. Review of operations A summary of the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 is set out below: Statutory results Consolidated Restated1 $ million 2018 2017 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,630.6 1,559.6 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation 352.8 350.1 Depreciation and amortisation (87.4) (82.5) Earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") 265.4 267.6 Net finance cost2 (14.4) (12.1) Profit before tax 251.0 255.5 Income tax expense (65.8) (72.7) Net profit after tax 185.2 182.8 Attributable to: Members of Adelaide Brighton Ltd ("NPAT") 185.3 182.7 Non-controlling interests (0.1) 0.1 Basic earnings per share (cents) 28.5 28.1 Ordinary dividend per share (cents) 20.0 20.5 Special dividend per share (cents) 8.0 4.0 Franking (%) 100.0 100.0 Net debt3 ($ million) 424.8 371.6 Leverage ratio4 (times) 1.2 1.1 Net debt/equity (%) 34.1 29.8 1 Restated numbers are due to a change in accounting policy on adoption of AASB15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers applied from 1 January 2018. As a result of the changes, prior year financial statements were restated.

2 Net finance cost is the net of finance costs shown gross in the Income Statement with interest income included in other income.

3 Net debt is calculated as total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents.

4 Leverage ratio is net debt / trailing 12 months EBITDA. The results were impacted by a number of significant items. The table below sets out the underlying financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 which have been adjusted for the significant items. An explanation of the significant items and reconciliation to statutory results is provided on page 10. Underlying results Consolidated Restated1 $ million 2018 2017 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,630.6 1,559.6 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") 360.9 372.4 Depreciation and amortisation (87.4) (82.5) Earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") 273.5 289.9 Net finance cost (14.4) (12.1) Profit before tax 259.1 277.8 Income tax expense (68.2) (79.3) Net profit after tax 190.9 198.5 Attributable to: Members of Adelaide Brighton Ltd ("NPAT") 191.0 198.4 Non-controlling interests 0.1 (0.1) Basic earnings per share (cents) 29.4 30.5 Net profit after tax Full year reported net profit after tax (NPAT) increased 1.4% on 2017, to $185.3 million. Underlying NPAT declined 3.7% from $198.4 million in 2017 to $191.0 million. Property profits contributed $0.9 million to NPAT in the year, compared to $8.4 million in 2017. Revenue from contracts with customers Full year revenue of $1,630.6 million, was 4.6% higher than 2017, supported by continued growth in east coast markets, improved pricing and the contribution of acquisitions completed in 2017. Excluding the acquisitions completed in 2017, revenue increased 2.6% on 2017. Earnings before interest and tax Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) decreased 0.8% in 2018 to $265.4 million. Underlying EBIT, which excludes restructuring and transaction costs, declined 5.7% to $273.5 million. Underlying EBIT was impacted by lower cement earnings, due to market mix changes and the increase in energy costs more than offsetting earnings growth in concrete, aggregates and joint ventures. Cash flow and debt Operating cash flow increased 9.1% to $244.7 million - higher sales coupled with improved receivables processes and working capital management. Net debt increased to $424.8 million at year end, as a consequence of ongoing capital investment and a high dividend payout ratio. Net debt to equity gearing was 34.1% at period end, up from 29.8% at 31 December 2017. The leverage ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 1.2 times at year end. This leverage ratio is towards the bottom end of the board's target range, while gearing is near the mid-point. Shareholder returns Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased 1.4% on 2017 to 28.5 cents, reflecting underlying EPS of 29.4 cents. Final ordinary dividend of 11.0 cents per share (franked to 100%), compared to 12.0 cents per share for FY17. Final special dividend of 4.0 cents per share (franked to 100%), compared to 4.0 cents for FY17. Strategy and outlook  Focus on realising further benefits from unchanged corporate strategy: cost reduction and operational improvement; growth of the lime business; and focussed and relevant vertical integration. Strategy on track and relevant to growing shareholder value.

 Senior management appointments - Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and internal promotion of Executive General Manager - Concrete and Aggregates.

 Demand expected to be broadly stable in 2019, with lower demand from residential construction offset by improved demand from infrastructure and non-residential projects.

 Stable demand environment anticipated to be supportive of announced price increases. 1 Restated numbers are due to a change in accounting policy on adoption of AASB15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers applied from 1 January 2018. As a result of the changes, prior year financial statements were restated. Demand overview In 2018, the demand environment remained generally favourable, with demand for construction materials in New South Wales and Victoria robust. Demand in South Australia, Queensland and Northern Territory was stable, while demand in Western Australia declined. Overall, residential construction activity remained healthy during the year and the non-residential, engineering and infrastructure sectors1 continued to improve, with several major infrastructure projects moving from early stage works to construction. Demand for lime from the resources sector was stable on 2017. In 2018, Adelaide Brighton is estimated to have generated revenue from key sectors of the Australian economy as follows:  Engineering and infrastructure construction 32%

 Residential building 32%

 Non-residential building 22%

 Mining and resources 14% Cement and clinker Sales - Demand strong on east coast In 2018, total cement sales volumes increased 1.1% compared to 2017. Demand remained strong in Melbourne and Sydney, with continued demand from residential construction supported by the commencement of the construction phase of major infrastructure projects. Non-residential development such as office towers, further supported sales in these markets. Sales volumes declined in South Australia, as higher mining volumes were offset by subdued project volumes. Western Australian volumes were lower as the market remained subdued. Prices were higher compared to 2017 in the majority of markets, particularly the eastern states. Increased competitive pressures emerged in the South Australian market from imported bulk bag product. Adelaide Brighton's weighted average cement price declined in 2018 as a result of sales mix toward lower price markets. Volumes for granulated blast furnace slag increased following the securing of further long term contracts, albeit at lower prices. Operations - Margins pressured by lower volumes and import costs Lower cement volumes in 2H18, combined with a change in product sales mix and increased import costs resulted in a decline in cement margins. In South Australia, a five year agreement for the supply of electricity delivered savings during 2018 that more than offset higher gas costs. Adelaide Brighton continues to pursue its strategy of increasing the use of alternative fuels and alternative cementitious products to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, led by the Birkenhead plant in South Australia. During the first half of 2018, cement milling was disrupted due to the temporary failure of a mill bearing in the Birkenhead plant. The financial impact of this was largely offset by an insurance claim and the settlement receipts of $4.6 million. Import costs increased, due to higher shipping and material procurement costs. The value of expected imports is hedged through to the end of June 2019. Clinker sales volumes declined, due to Sunstate Cement's other shareholder electing to supply their 50% entitlement to the Joint Venture's clinker requirements. Offsetting this, Adelaide Brighton now supplies all of the clinker via import contracts to its own wholly owned grinding facility in Port Kembla, New South Wales. Lime Sales - Volumes stable Lime sales volumes were stable in 2018. Adelaide Brighton continued to successfully defend its market position with reliable, high quality and cost competitive domestic production. Average lime prices were lower compared to 2017, due to both sales mix and contractual pricing arrangements. Operations - Energy costs increase The renewal of a contract for coal fuel in Western Australia resulted in higher energy costs from 1 January 2018 which impacted lime margins in 1H18, however these were partially offset by higher prices in 2H18 and the benefit from renegotiated gas supply contract. 1 Non-residential building includes education, health, office, retail, hotels and factories, while infrastructure includes roads, bridges and railways. Attachments Original document

