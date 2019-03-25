Adelaide Brighton : Board composition and 2019 AGM 0 03/25/2019 | 08:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Level 1 157 Grenfell Street Adelaide SA 5000 GPO Box 2155 Adelaide SA 5001 ABN 15 007 596 018 Telephone (08) 8223 8000 International +618 8223 8000 Facsimile (08) 8215 0030www.adbri.com.au 26 March 2019 The Manager Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Board composition and 2019 AGM Further to the Company's announcement made on 5 March 2019, the Company is pleased to announce that Barro Properties and its associated entities (Barro Group) and the independent Directors have confirmed their support for the following Board Governance Framework, which is expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future. Barro Group and the independent Directors consider this Governance Framework appropriate to recognise both the cornerstone shareholding of the Barro Group in the Company and the importance of effective oversight by independent directors for the benefit of all shareholders: 1. A majority of the Board will comprise independent directors (4 Independent Directors and 3 nominees of Barro Group)

2. Raymond Barro will be appointed Chairman from the conclusion of the AGM

3. The current Chairman, Zlatko Todorcevski, will then be Lead Independent Director and Deputy Chairman 4. The Board Protocol - Potential Conflicts and Interests in the form attached will be adopted by the Board to apply to, amongst other things, interactions between the business interests of Barro Group and Adelaide Brighton As a result of the adoption of these governance and conflicts management principles, the independent Directors are supporting the nomination to the Board of Rhonda Barro and the appointment of Raymond Barro as Chairman. Raymond Barro said, "I am excited to be Chairman of the Company following conclusion of the AGM. Barro Group acknowledges the important corporate governance role an independent board plays and I, together with Rhonda and Geoff, look forward to working collaboratively with the independent Directors to grow the business going forward." Chairman Zlatko Todorcevski said, "The Governance Framework agreed by the Board today ensures that Adelaide Brighton's Board will continue to comprise a majority of independent Directors for the foreseeable future, in line with ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations. The Framework also includes an enhanced Conflicts Protocol governing interactions between the business interests of Barro Group and Adelaide Brighton. The independent Directors are pleased with this outcome, which ensures stability, and are strongly of the view that this in the best interests of all shareholders. With this framework in place, I look forward to working with Raymond to ensure a smooth transition of the Chairmanship. The independent Directors acknowledge Raymond's depth of industry experience and look forward to his continued contribution, and leadership, in the role of Chairman." Attached is the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled for Friday 10 May 2019 at 10.00am Adelaide time, at the Ballroom, Lower Level, InterContinental, North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia, 5000. Page 1 of 2 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:Domestique Consulting Lauren Thompson / Jon Snowball 0438 954 729 / 0477 946 068 Lauren@domestiqueconsulting.com.au / Jon@domestiqueconsulting.com.au Adelaide Brighton Limited (ASX: ABC) is a leading construction materials and lime producing group of companies which supplies the Australian infrastructure, building and resources industries. The Company has 1500 employees and market leading positions in cement and clinker, lime and concrete masonry and is an emerging force in pre-mixed concrete and aggregates. Adelaide Brighton is the largest importer of cementitious materials into Australia and through its efficient import supply chain has access to every mainland capital city market. Page 2 of 2 ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED ACN 007 596 018 BOARD PROTOCOL - POTENTIAL CONFLICTS AND INTERESTS The Board of Adelaide Brighton Limited (the Company) has adopted this Protocol. It outlines the practices and procedures of the Board concerning the circumstances in which directors must disclose existing and potential conflicts and interests, and the manner in which the Board will respond to such disclosures. It is intended that this Protocol be read together with the Company's Board Charter. 1 Conflicts and Declarations of Interests The Corporations Act imposes obligations on directors in relation to disclosure of interests. Specifically, the Act provides that: (a) a director who has a material personal interest in any matter that relates to the affairs of the Company is required to give the other directors notice of the interest, except in certain circumstances specified in the Act. These include where the director is a member of the Company and the interest is an interest in common with other members of the Company;

(b) directors may choose to give standing notice about an interest to each of the other directors; and

(c) a director who has a material personal interest in a matter that is being considered at a directors' meeting must not, unless otherwise resolved by the other directors: (1) be present while the matter is being considered at the meeting; or (2) vote on the matter.

As a matter of practice, the Board has developed the following protocol: (a) directors must disclose all interests and other directorships;

(b) directors may choose to submit standing notices of interest to all Board members, or must disclose their interest in a matter being considered by the Board at that time;

(c) directors must warn of potential conflict with duty to another company and ensure any change in circumstances is advised;

(d) the Board will continually consider the application of the relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and, if the Lead Independent Director determines that a director's interest in a matter may be sufficiently material, or may result in a conflict of interest arising, the Lead independent Director will discuss the matter with the director concerned. If: (1) they agree that a material personal interest or conflict exists;

(2) failing agreement, an independent adjudicator, agreed by the Lead Independent Director and the director concerned, considers that a material personal interest or conflict exists; or

(3) failing an independent adjudicator being agreed to within 7 days, the Company obtains and discloses to the director concerned, external written legal advice that confirms that a material personal interest or conflict exists, the director: (4) will not receive Board Papers on the subject of interest, but will be advised that applicable Board Papers have been excluded;

(5) cannot be present at the meeting when the matter is considered unless the other directors resolve that the director in question can stay; and

(6) cannot vote on the matter unless the other directors resolve that the director in question can vote; (e) where the Chairman has a material personal interest or conflict, the Lead Independent Director, rather than the Chairman, will work with the Company Secretary to settle the relevant Board Papers;

(f) directors must obtain the Company's consent before disclosing Company information to another company or third party;

(g) the Company and its directors must take all reasonable steps to preserve legal professional privilege in any legal advice shared under this protocol;

(h) acquisitions and disposals of assets with a value of $50m or more may only be approved by a unanimous resolution of the Board. In accordance with the Listing Rules, each director is required to enter into an agreement with the Company to provide details of his or her "relevant interest" in the Company's securities on appointment, within 5 business days (or such lesser period as set out in the relevant agreement) of a change in the "relevant interest", and following retirement. Any change in a director's interest must be notified to the ASX within 5 business days by lodgement of Appendix 3Y. Each director has a duty to avoid conflicts of interest, and, as noted above must notify the Board of any potential conflicts he or she may have, including any which may arise as a result of his or her duty to another company. Each director has a duty to maintain the confidentiality of information he or she learns by virtue of his or her position as director. Disclosure of such information by the director should only be made after consultation with the Chairman or the Board (or where it relates to disclosure by the Chairman of the Board or another director who is a nominee of the same shareholder as the Chairman of the Board, after consultation with the Lead Independent Director). 2 Business conflicts A director who is a nominee of a shareholder who:  is party to a transaction, joint venture or other business dealing with the Company or any of its subsidiaries; or  has operations which compete with the business of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, will, in the first instance, direct to the Lead Independent Director any communications the director may wish to make with anyone else at the Company in relation to the relevant transaction, joint venture, business dealing or operations (collectively, Conflict Areas). They will agree an appropriate protocol for any communications which may be required on the matter with anyone else at the Company. 3 Competition law advice The Lead Independent Director will seek competition law advice on behalf of the Company as and when required in connection with this Protocol, including in relation to the Conflict Areas. The directors will comply at all times with the competition laws. Adopted by resolution of the Board made 18 May 2005. Amended by resolutions of the Board made 23 June 2017 and 25 March 2019 Chairman Secretary Attachments Original document

