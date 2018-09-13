Adelaide Brighton : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Barro

No. of securities held prior to change

Total of 203,151,0551 indirectly held as follows: (a) 487,121 - Dogidogi.

(b) 567,875 - the Trust, of which Raymond Barro is one of the Trustees.

(c) 202,096,059 - Barro Properties, of which Raymond Barro has an interest in, both directly and indirectly in his capacity as one of the Trustees of the Trust. In addition: (d) Raymond Barro is an associate of Barro Group Pty Ltd ("Barro Group") which is the owner of 59,022,619 shares in ABL; Christabel Investments Pty Ltd ("Christabel"), a subsidiary of Barro Group, is the owner of 163,772 shares in ABL and Ageflow Pty Ltd (Ageflow) the owner of 3,630,000 shares. In the interests of keeping the market fully informed, Raymond Barro has elected to disclose this information because he is an associate of Barro Group, Christabel and Ageflow.

(e) Belinda Barro is the owner of 21,583 shares in ABL. In the interests of keeping the market fully informed, Raymond Barro has elected to disclose this information because Belinda Barro is his spouse. Raymond Barro does not have a relevant interest in these shares. 1 Previous Appendix 3Y released 21 March and 14 June 2018 quoted this total as 222,051,055. In Appendix 3Y of 21 March 2018 an amount of 18,900,000 shares, being an off market transfer from Barro Properties to Barro Group, should have been subtracted to show the correct number of 203,151,055 shares held after change. In Appendix 3Y of 14 June 2018, the incorrect total of 222,051,055 was carried through. Total securities indirectly held prior to change and after change should have been shown as 203,151,055 (with the Appendix 3Y covering only an off market transfer from Barro Group to Ageflow Pty Ltd). Therefore the correct number of shares held prior to change is 203,151,055.