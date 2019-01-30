Adelaide Brighton : Commencement of Chief Executive Officer

Level 1

30 January 2019

COMMENCEMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Leading construction materials and lime producer, Adelaide Brighton Ltd (ASX: ABC "Adelaide Brighton") confirms that as previously announced, Mr Nick Miller has today commenced as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Adelaide Brighton also advises that Mr Martin Brydon has ceased as a Director of the Company effective today, and as previously advised he will retire from the Company no later than

31 March 2019.

Martin will work with Nick Miller to deliver the Company's 2018 full year results on 28 February 2019.

