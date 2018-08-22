Adelaide Brighton : Dividend distribution June 2018

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ABC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 22, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.13000000

Ex Date

Friday September 7, 2018

Record Date

Monday September 10, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday October 11, 2018

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

ABC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 22, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ABC

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday September 10, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday September 7, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday October 11, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.13000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.09000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.09000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.04000000

3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution 3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for frankingthat is franked 100.0000 %

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.04000000

credit (%)

30.0000 %

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is unfranked 0.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary