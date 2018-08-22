Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Adelaide Brighton Ltd.    ABC   AU000000ABC7

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD. (ABC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Adelaide Brighton : Dividend distribution June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:52am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ABC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 22, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.13000000

Ex Date

Friday September 7, 2018

Record Date

Monday September 10, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday October 11, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

ABC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 22, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ABC

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday September 10, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday September 7, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday October 11, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.13000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.09000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.09000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.04000000

3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution 3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for frankingthat is franked 100.0000 %

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.04000000

credit (%)

30.0000 %

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is unfranked 0.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Adelaide Brighton Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 22:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.
12:52aADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Media statement June 2018 half year
PU
12:52aADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Dividend distribution June 2018
PU
04/25ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : signs major SA cement contract
AQ
04/19ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : signs major SA cement contract
PU
04/10ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Market Speculation
AQ
04/06ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Market Speculation
PU
03/29ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/05ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Announces increased final dividend
AQ
02/21ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Chairman Succession
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 638 M
EBIT 2018 302 M
Net income 2018 213 M
Debt 2018 364 M
Yield 2018 3,89%
P/E ratio 2018 20,61
P/E ratio 2019 19,22
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 4 392 M
Chart ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.
Duration : Period :
Adelaide Brighton Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6,12  AUD
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brydon Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Zlatko Todorcevski Chairman
Michael Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Raymond David Barro Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Bruce Scott-MacKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.3.53%3 232
LAFARGEHOLCIM-12.67%29 275
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY24.41%29 167
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC--.--%10 473
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-1.96%8 899
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED79.11%7 953
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.