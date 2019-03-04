Adelaide Brighton : Nomination of Director

Level 1

5 March 2019

NOMINATION OF DIRECTOR

Adelaide Brighton Ltd (ASX: ABC "Adelaide Brighton" or the "Company") notes that its major

shareholder, Barro Properties Pty Ltd ("Barro Properties"), has nominated Rhonda Barro to be a new Director for election to the Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on

10 May 2019.

Barro Properties and its associates have a relevant interest in 43% of the Company's issued capital. Two of the current Directors are nominees of Barro Properties.

Two of the current independent non-executive Directors are required to retire and, if willing, seek re-election at the AGM, in accordance with the Company's constitution.

If the new Director is appointed and the independent Directors standing for election are not re-elected, the Board will no longer consist of a majority of independent Directors.

The independent Directors on the Board consider it important that the Company comply with the ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendation that there be a majority of independent Directors on the Board. In this context, the Board has been in discussions with Barro Properties and will continue to discuss Board composition and any appropriate governance protocols in the lead up to the AGM.

