Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Adelaide Brighton Ltd.    ABC   AU000000ABC7

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.

(ABC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/04
4.75 AUD   --.--%
05:15pADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Nomination of Director
PU
02/27ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Dec 2018 Dividend distribution
PU
02/27ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Dec 2018 result presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adelaide Brighton : Nomination of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST

Level 1

157 Grenfell Street Adelaide SA 5000

GPO Box 2155

Adelaide SA 5001

ABN 15 007 596 018

Telephone (08) 8223 8000 International +618 8223 8000 Facsimile (08) 8215 0030www.adbri.com.au

5 March 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

NOMINATION OF DIRECTOR

Adelaide Brighton Ltd (ASX: ABC "Adelaide Brighton" or the "Company") notes that its major

shareholder, Barro Properties Pty Ltd ("Barro Properties"), has nominated Rhonda Barro to be a new Director for election to the Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on

10 May 2019.

Barro Properties and its associates have a relevant interest in 43% of the Company's issued capital. Two of the current Directors are nominees of Barro Properties.

Two of the current independent non-executive Directors are required to retire and, if willing, seek re-election at the AGM, in accordance with the Company's constitution.

If the new Director is appointed and the independent Directors standing for election are not re-elected, the Board will no longer consist of a majority of independent Directors.

The independent Directors on the Board consider it important that the Company comply with the ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendation that there be a majority of independent Directors on the Board. In this context, the Board has been in discussions with Barro Properties and will continue to discuss Board composition and any appropriate governance protocols in the lead up to the AGM.

For further information please contact:

Luba Alexander - Group Corporate Affairs Adviser Telephone: +61 (0) 418 535 636

Email:luba.alexander@adbri.com.au

Disclaimer

Adelaide Brighton Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 22:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.
05:15pADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Nomination of Director
PU
02/27ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Dec 2018 Dividend distribution
PU
02/27ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Dec 2018 result presentation
PU
02/27ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Dec 2018 result media statement
PU
02/27ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Preliminary final report Dec 2018 result
PU
01/30ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Commencement of Chief Executive Officer
PU
2018ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Provides market update
AQ
2018ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : provdes market update
PU
2018ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : Nick Miller appointed CEO of Adelaide Brighton
AQ
2018ADELAIDE BRIGHTON : CEO appointment
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 666 M
EBIT 2019 272 M
Net income 2019 189 M
Debt 2019 431 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 16,09
P/E ratio 2020 15,55
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 3 090 M
Chart ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.
Duration : Period :
Adelaide Brighton Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,61  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Zlatko Todorcevski Chairman
Theresa Mlikota Chief Financial Officer
Raymond David Barro Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Bruce Scott-MacKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD.11.24%2 191
LAFARGEHOLCIM21.93%29 984
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY25.27%28 557
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-3.18%8 143
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED22.65%7 439
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP--.--%6 697
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.