AdEPT Technology : Result of Placing and Subscription

21 February 2020

AdEPT Technology Group plc

('AdEPT' or the 'Company')

Result of Placing and Subscription

Further to the announcement made earlier today, the Company is pleased to announce that in light of additional investor demand the Placing has been increased and the Company can confirm that it has successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately £4.25 million through a Placing of 1,320,312 new Ordinary Shares and a Subscription of 7,813 new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price with new and existing investors.

The New Shares represent approximately 5.60 per cent. of the Company's existing issued ordinary share capital.

The New Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passuin all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends or other distributions made, paid or declared in respect of such shares after the date of issue of the New Shares.

Director Participation

Phil Race, Chief Executive of the Company, has subscribed for Subscription Shares as outlined below:

Shareholder Number of Existing Ordinary Shares Number of Subscription Shares subscribed for Shareholding following the Placing and Subscription % of Enlarged Issued Share Capital Phil Race 2,778 7,813 10,591 0.04%

Related Party Transaction

Greenwood Investments Limited has subscribed for 80,000 Placing Shares at the Issue Price in the Placing, as outlined below.

Shareholder Number of Existing Ordinary Shares Number of Placing Shares subscribed for Shareholding following the Placing and Subscription % of Enlarged Issued Share Capital Greenwood Investments Limited 5,220,000 80,000 5,300,000 21.17%

Greenwood Investments Limitedis a 'Substantial Shareholder' in the Company for the purposes of the AIM Rules. It's subscription for Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing (as described above) is a related party transaction for the purposes of the AIM Rules. The Company's independent directors consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, that the terms of the Placing and Subscription are fair and reasonable insofar as the Shareholders are concerned.

Admission

Application has been made to London Stock Exchange plc for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 25 February 2020.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 25,029,957 Ordinary Shares. The total number of voting rights in the Company will be 25,029,957. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Definitions

Other than where defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement released by the Company at 7.00 a.m. on 21 February 2020.

Enquiries:

AdEPT Technology Group Plc Phil Race, Chief Executive John Swaite, Finance Director 07798 575 338 01892 550 243 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Nominated Adviser & Broker Phil Davies, Will Goode, Adam Dawes (Corporate Finance) Caspar Shand Kydd, Arthur Gordon, Maisie Atkinson (Sales) 020 7894 7000

The person responsible for arranging the release of this information is John Swaite, Finance Director of the Company.

Overview of AdEPT Technology Group plc

AdEPT is a UK provider of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity, voice and cloud services. The Company has a long-established customer base in 4 strategic sectors: Education, Health, Commercial and the Public Sector. AdEPT's tailored services are used by customers across the UK and are brought together through strategic relationships with tier-1 suppliers such as Openreach (a functional Division of BT), BT Wholesale, Talk Talk, Gamma, Avaya, Microsoft and Dell.

AdEPT combines multi-product solutions from a number of communications and IT partners to provide tailored solutions to meet the specific requirements of customers. AdEPT is widely recognised as a multi-site multi product specialist, with thousands of customers taking a range of products. AdEPT is increasingly focused on customers who can benefit from AdEPT's ability to provide a fully unified communication, network and IT solution (ICT).

