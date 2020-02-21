Log in
ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(ADT)
02/21 08:42:23 am
324.19 GBp   -9.95%
10:19aADEPT TECHNOLOGY : Result of Placing and Subscription
PU
02:08aADEPT TECHNOLOGY : Placing and Subscription
PU
01/08ADEPT TECHNOLOGY : helps KentNHS achieve Digital Transformation
PU
AdEPT Technology : Result of Placing and Subscription

02/21/2020 | 10:19am EST
Regulatory Story
Result of Placing and Subscription
Released 15:15 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7919D
AdEPT Technology Group PLC
21 February 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX, AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR SOLICITATION TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE SHARES IN ADEPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION ('MAR'). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

21 February 2020

AdEPT Technology Group plc

('AdEPT' or the 'Company')

Result of Placing and Subscription

Further to the announcement made earlier today, the Company is pleased to announce that in light of additional investor demand the Placing has been increased and the Company can confirm that it has successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately £4.25 million through a Placing of 1,320,312 new Ordinary Shares and a Subscription of 7,813 new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price with new and existing investors.

The New Shares represent approximately 5.60 per cent. of the Company's existing issued ordinary share capital.

The New Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passuin all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends or other distributions made, paid or declared in respect of such shares after the date of issue of the New Shares.

Director Participation

Phil Race, Chief Executive of the Company, has subscribed for Subscription Shares as outlined below:

Shareholder

Number of Existing Ordinary Shares

Number of Subscription Shares subscribed for

Shareholding following the Placing and Subscription

% of Enlarged Issued Share Capital

Phil Race

2,778

7,813

10,591

0.04%

Related Party Transaction

Greenwood Investments Limited has subscribed for 80,000 Placing Shares at the Issue Price in the Placing, as outlined below.

Shareholder

Number of Existing Ordinary Shares

Number of Placing Shares subscribed for

Shareholding following the Placing and Subscription

% of Enlarged Issued Share Capital

Greenwood Investments Limited

5,220,000

80,000

5,300,000

21.17%

Greenwood Investments Limitedis a 'Substantial Shareholder' in the Company for the purposes of the AIM Rules. It's subscription for Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing (as described above) is a related party transaction for the purposes of the AIM Rules. The Company's independent directors consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, that the terms of the Placing and Subscription are fair and reasonable insofar as the Shareholders are concerned.

Admission

Application has been made to London Stock Exchange plc for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 25 February 2020.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 25,029,957 Ordinary Shares. The total number of voting rights in the Company will be 25,029,957. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Definitions

Other than where defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement released by the Company at 7.00 a.m. on 21 February 2020.

Enquiries:

AdEPT Technology Group Plc

Phil Race, Chief Executive

John Swaite, Finance Director

07798 575 338

01892 550 243

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Nominated Adviser & Broker

Phil Davies, Will Goode, Adam Dawes (Corporate Finance)

Caspar Shand Kydd, Arthur Gordon, Maisie Atkinson (Sales)

020 7894 7000

The person responsible for arranging the release of this information is John Swaite, Finance Director of the Company.

Overview of AdEPT Technology Group plc

AdEPT is a UK provider of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity, voice and cloud services. The Company has a long-established customer base in 4 strategic sectors: Education, Health, Commercial and the Public Sector. AdEPT's tailored services are used by customers across the UK and are brought together through strategic relationships with tier-1 suppliers such as Openreach (a functional Division of BT), BT Wholesale, Talk Talk, Gamma, Avaya, Microsoft and Dell.

AdEPT combines multi-product solutions from a number of communications and IT partners to provide tailored solutions to meet the specific requirements of customers. AdEPT is widely recognised as a multi-site multi product specialist, with thousands of customers taking a range of products. AdEPT is increasingly focused on customers who can benefit from AdEPT's ability to provide a fully unified communication, network and IT solution (ICT).

Notification of Dealing Forms

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Phil Race

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AdEPT Technology Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800T1WNDEXVBGMP93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB00B0WY3Y47

b)

Nature of the transactions

Subscription for Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

320p

7,813

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

21 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IOEFLFLEFLILFII
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Result of Placing and Subscription - RNS

Disclaimer

AdEPT Telecom plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 15:18:04 UTC
