AdEPT Telecom : Appointment of Nomad & Broker

AdEPT Telecom Plc

('AdEPT' or the 'Company')

Change of Nominated Advisor and Broker

AdEPT Telecom plc, one of the UK's leading independent providers of unified telecommunications and IT solutions, is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe as Nominated Advisor and Broker to the Company.

For more information please contact:

AdEPT Telecom Plc Roger Wilson, Chairman Ian Fishwick, Chief Executive John Swaite, Finance Director 07786 111 535 01892 550 225 01892 550 243 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Nominated Adviser & Broker Marc Milmo/Catherine Leftley 020 7894 7000

About AdEPT Telecom plc:

AdEPT Telecom plc is one of the UK's leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity and voice solutions. The Company provides a complete communications portfolio of unified communications, IP telephony, IT services, equipment installation, managed services, Wi-Fi, IT and communications hardware and data connectivity products. AdEPT's tailored services are used by thousands of customers across the UK and are brought together through the strategic relationships with tier-1 suppliers such as Openreach, BT Wholesale, Virgin Media, Avaya, Microsoft, Dell and Apple.

AdEPT is listed on the London Stock Exchange (Ticker: ADT). For further information please visit: www.adept.co.uk