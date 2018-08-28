Log in
ADEPT TELECOM PLC (ADT)
AdEPT Telecom : Appointment of Nomad & Broker

08/28/2018 | 09:16am CEST

AdEPT Telecom Plc

('AdEPT' or the 'Company')

Change of Nominated Advisor and Broker

AdEPT Telecom plc, one of the UK's leading independent providers of unified telecommunications and IT solutions, is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe as Nominated Advisor and Broker to the Company.

For more information please contact:

AdEPT Telecom Plc

Roger Wilson, Chairman

Ian Fishwick, Chief Executive

John Swaite, Finance Director

07786 111 535

01892 550 225

01892 550 243

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Nominated Adviser & Broker

Marc Milmo/Catherine Leftley

020 7894 7000

About AdEPT Telecom plc:

AdEPT Telecom plc is one of the UK's leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity and voice solutions. The Company provides a complete communications portfolio of unified communications, IP telephony, IT services, equipment installation, managed services, Wi-Fi, IT and communications hardware and data connectivity products. AdEPT's tailored services are used by thousands of customers across the UK and are brought together through the strategic relationships with tier-1 suppliers such as Openreach, BT Wholesale, Virgin Media, Avaya, Microsoft, Dell and Apple.

AdEPT is listed on the London Stock Exchange (Ticker: ADT). For further information please visit: www.adept.co.uk

Disclaimer

AdEPT Telecom plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:16:04 UTC
