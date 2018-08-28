Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AdEPT Telecom plc    ADT   GB00B0WY3Y47

ADEPT TELECOM PLC (ADT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AdEPT Telecom : Issue of options and directors disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 09:02am CEST

AdEPT Telecom PLC

('AdEPT' or the 'Company')

Issue of share options

The Company has today issued a total of 200,000 options (100,000 each) over ordinary shares of 10p each at an exercise price of 353p to the Managing Directors of Our IT Department Limited and Atomwide Limited in accordance with the resolution approved by shareholders at the 2017 AGM. The issue of these options is to further align the interest of senior employees with those of shareholders and promote the retention of the Company's senior management team.

Following the award, the share options which remain outstanding under the Company share option schemes at the date of this announcement are:

Option

scheme

Options at

21 August

2018

Option

price

Date of

grant

I Fishwick EMI 129,440 222p 1 March 2016
J Swaite EMI 64,720 222p 1 March 2016
R Wilson EMI 29,660 222p 1 March 2016
D Lukic Unapproved 16,180 222p 1 March 2016
R Burbage Unapproved 100,000 238p 31 October 2016
R Burbage Unapproved 52,500 238p 31 October 2016
I Fishwick Unapproved 140,000 335p 2 August 2017
J Swaite Unapproved 100,000 335p 2 August 2017
D Bealing Unapproved 100,000 353p 20 August 2018
A Foster Unapproved 100,000 353p 20 August 2018

Director Disclosure

The Company announces in accordance with AIM Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies that it has been informed by Dusko Lukic, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, that Millpath Limited, a private company of which Dusko Lukic is a director, is in compulsory liquidation.

AdEPT Telecom plc has no relationship to Millpath Limited and the Board of the Company do not consider this disclosure has any impact on Dusko's ability as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

For more information please contact:

AdEPT Telecom Plc

Roger Wilson, Chairman

Ian Fishwick, Chief Executive

John Swaite, Finance Director

07786 111 535

01892 550 225

01892 550 243

Northland Capital Partners Limited

Nominated Adviser - Tom Price/Edward Hutton

Broking - Rob Rees

020 3861 6625

About AdEPT Telecom plc:

AdEPT Telecom plc is one of the UK's leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity and voice solutions. The Company provides a complete communications portfolio of unified communications, IP telephony, IT services, equipment installation, managed services, Wi-Fi, IT and communications hardware and data connectivity products. AdEPT's tailored services are used by thousands of customers across the UK and are brought together through the strategic relationships with tier-1 suppliers such as Openreach, BT Wholesale, Virgin Media, Avaya, Microsoft, Dell and Apple.

AdEPT is listed on the London Stock Exchange (Ticker: ADT). For further information please visit: www.adept.co.uk

Disclaimer

AdEPT Telecom plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADEPT TELECOM PLC
09:16aADEPT TELECOM : Appointment of Nomad & Broker
PU
09:02aADEPT TELECOM : Issue of options and directors disclosure
PU
08/21ADEPT TELECOM : acquires IT services provider Shift F7 for up to 7.9mln
AQ
08/21ADEPT TELECOM : shares Shift up a gear after £7.9m buy
AQ
08/20ADEPT TELECOM : Director Increases Shareholding
PU
08/20ADEPT TELECOM : Acquisition of Shift F7 Group Limited
PU
08/17ADEPT TELECOM : Posting of report and accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
07/10ADEPT TELECOM : March 2018 final results
PU
03/15ADEPT TELECOM PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/22ADEPT TELECOM : Director increases shareholding
PU
More news
Chart ADEPT TELECOM PLC
Duration : Period :
AdEPT Telecom plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADEPT TELECOM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Fishwick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
John Peter Swaite Finance Director & Executive Director
Dusan Lukic Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Burbage Director & Director-Unified Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADEPT TELECOM PLC16.16%112
GCI LIBERTY INC-11.25%5 214
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 284
STARHUB LTD.-42.81%2 119
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY11.83%1 873
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY4.69%1 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.