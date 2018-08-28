AdEPT Telecom : Issue of options and directors disclosure

AdEPT Telecom PLC
('AdEPT' or the 'Company')
Issue of share options
The Company has today issued a total of 200,000 options (100,000 each) over ordinary shares of 10p each at an exercise price of 353p to the Managing Directors of Our IT Department Limited and Atomwide Limited in accordance with the resolution approved by shareholders at the 2017 AGM. The issue of these options is to further align the interest of senior employees with those of shareholders and promote the retention of the Company's senior management team.
Following the award, the share options which remain outstanding under the Company share option schemes at the date of this announcement are:
|
|
Option
scheme
|
Options at
21 August
2018
|
Option
price
|
Date of
grant
|
I Fishwick
|
EMI
|
129,440
|
222p
|
1 March 2016
|
J Swaite
|
EMI
|
64,720
|
222p
|
1 March 2016
|
R Wilson
|
EMI
|
29,660
|
222p
|
1 March 2016
|
D Lukic
|
Unapproved
|
16,180
|
222p
|
1 March 2016
|
R Burbage
|
Unapproved
|
100,000
|
238p
|
31 October 2016
|
R Burbage
|
Unapproved
|
52,500
|
238p
|
31 October 2016
|
I Fishwick
|
Unapproved
|
140,000
|
335p
|
2 August 2017
|
J Swaite
|
Unapproved
|
100,000
|
335p
|
2 August 2017
|
D Bealing
|
Unapproved
|
100,000
|
353p
|
20 August 2018
|
A Foster
|
Unapproved
|
100,000
|
353p
|
20 August 2018
Director Disclosure
The Company announces in accordance with AIM Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies that it has been informed by Dusko Lukic, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, that Millpath Limited, a private company of which Dusko Lukic is a director, is in compulsory liquidation.
AdEPT Telecom plc has no relationship to Millpath Limited and the Board of the Company do not consider this disclosure has any impact on Dusko's ability as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
