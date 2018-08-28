AdEPT Telecom : Issue of options and directors disclosure

AdEPT Telecom PLC

('AdEPT' or the 'Company')

Issue of share options

The Company has today issued a total of 200,000 options (100,000 each) over ordinary shares of 10p each at an exercise price of 353p to the Managing Directors of Our IT Department Limited and Atomwide Limited in accordance with the resolution approved by shareholders at the 2017 AGM. The issue of these options is to further align the interest of senior employees with those of shareholders and promote the retention of the Company's senior management team.

Following the award, the share options which remain outstanding under the Company share option schemes at the date of this announcement are:

Option scheme Options at 21 August 2018 Option price Date of grant I Fishwick EMI 129,440 222p 1 March 2016 J Swaite EMI 64,720 222p 1 March 2016 R Wilson EMI 29,660 222p 1 March 2016 D Lukic Unapproved 16,180 222p 1 March 2016 R Burbage Unapproved 100,000 238p 31 October 2016 R Burbage Unapproved 52,500 238p 31 October 2016 I Fishwick Unapproved 140,000 335p 2 August 2017 J Swaite Unapproved 100,000 335p 2 August 2017 D Bealing Unapproved 100,000 353p 20 August 2018 A Foster Unapproved 100,000 353p 20 August 2018

Director Disclosure

The Company announces in accordance with AIM Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies that it has been informed by Dusko Lukic, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, that Millpath Limited, a private company of which Dusko Lukic is a director, is in compulsory liquidation.

AdEPT Telecom plc has no relationship to Millpath Limited and the Board of the Company do not consider this disclosure has any impact on Dusko's ability as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

For more information please contact:

AdEPT Telecom Plc Roger Wilson, Chairman Ian Fishwick, Chief Executive John Swaite, Finance Director 07786 111 535 01892 550 225 01892 550 243 Northland Capital Partners Limited Nominated Adviser - Tom Price/Edward Hutton Broking - Rob Rees 020 3861 6625

About AdEPT Telecom plc:

AdEPT Telecom plc is one of the UK's leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity and voice solutions. The Company provides a complete communications portfolio of unified communications, IP telephony, IT services, equipment installation, managed services, Wi-Fi, IT and communications hardware and data connectivity products. AdEPT's tailored services are used by thousands of customers across the UK and are brought together through the strategic relationships with tier-1 suppliers such as Openreach, BT Wholesale, Virgin Media, Avaya, Microsoft, Dell and Apple.

AdEPT is listed on the London Stock Exchange (Ticker: ADT). For further information please visit: www.adept.co.uk