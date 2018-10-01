AdEPT Telecom : Name change effective

AdEPT Telecom PLC

('AdEPT' or the 'Company')

Further re: Change of Name

Following shareholder approval at the Company's AGM held on 27 September 2018, AdEPT is pleased to confirm that the required documentation to effect the Company's name change has now been received from Companies House. Therefore the Company's change of name will now take effect as of 08.00 a.m. on 2 October 2018. Its shares will trade under the new name AdEPT Technology Group plc, the TIDM remains ADT and there is no change to the Company's ISIN: GB00B0WY3Y47.

The Company's website remains at www.adept.co.uk

