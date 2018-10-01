AdEPT Telecom : Name change effective

AdEPT Telecom PLC
('AdEPT' or the 'Company')
Further re: Change of Name
Following shareholder approval at the Company's AGM held on 27 September 2018, AdEPT is pleased to confirm that the required documentation to effect the Company's name change has now been received from Companies House. Therefore the Company's change of name will now take effect as of 08.00 a.m. on 2 October 2018. Its shares will trade under the new name AdEPT Technology Group plc, the TIDM remains ADT and there is no change to the Company's ISIN: GB00B0WY3Y47.
The Company's website remains at www.adept.co.uk
For more information please contact:
|
AdEPT Telecom Plc
Roger Wilson, Chairman
Ian Fishwick, Chief Executive
John Swaite, Finance Director
|
07786 111 535
01892 550 225
01892 550 243
|
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Nominated Adviser & Broker - Marc Milmo/Catherine Leftley
|
020 7894 7000
Disclaimer
AdEPT Telecom plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:06:03 UTC