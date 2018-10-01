Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/01 05:22:31 pm
417 GBp   +1.71%
05:07pADEPT TELECOM : Name change effective
PU
09/28ADEPT TELECOM : Name change
PU
09/27ADEPT TELECOM : Result of AGM 2018
PU
AdEPT Telecom : Name change effective

10/01/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

AdEPT Telecom PLC

('AdEPT' or the 'Company')

Further re: Change of Name

Following shareholder approval at the Company's AGM held on 27 September 2018, AdEPT is pleased to confirm that the required documentation to effect the Company's name change has now been received from Companies House. Therefore the Company's change of name will now take effect as of 08.00 a.m. on 2 October 2018. Its shares will trade under the new name AdEPT Technology Group plc, the TIDM remains ADT and there is no change to the Company's ISIN: GB00B0WY3Y47.

The Company's website remains at www.adept.co.uk

For more information please contact:

AdEPT Telecom Plc

Roger Wilson, Chairman

Ian Fishwick, Chief Executive

John Swaite, Finance Director

07786 111 535

01892 550 225

01892 550 243

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Nominated Adviser & Broker - Marc Milmo/Catherine Leftley

020 7894 7000

Disclaimer

AdEPT Telecom plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:06:03 UTC
