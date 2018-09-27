AdEPT Telecom : Result of AGM 2018

AdEPT Telecom PLC
('AdEPT' or the 'Company')
Result of AGM & Change of Name
AdEPT Telecom plc, one of the UK's leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity and voice solutions, is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
As a result, the Company confirms that as of 08.00 a.m. on Monday, 1 October 2018, its shares will trade under the new name AdEPT Technology Group plc. The TIDM remains ADT and there is no change to the Company's ISIN: GB00B0WY3Y47.
The Company's website remains at www.adept.co.uk
For more information please contact:
AdEPT Telecom Plc
Roger Wilson, Chairman
Ian Fishwick, Chief Executive
John Swaite, Finance Director
07786 111 535
01892 550 225
01892 550 243
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
Nominated Adviser & Broker - Marc Milmo/Catherine Leftley
020 7894 7000
