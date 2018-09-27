Log in
AdEPT Telecom plc    ADT

ADEPT TELECOM PLC (ADT)
AdEPT Telecom : Result of AGM 2018

09/27/2018 | 08:37pm CEST

AdEPT Telecom PLC

('AdEPT' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM & Change of Name

AdEPT Telecom plc, one of the UK's leading independent providers of managed services for IT, unified communications, connectivity and voice solutions, is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

As a result, the Company confirms that as of 08.00 a.m. on Monday, 1 October 2018, its shares will trade under the new name AdEPT Technology Group plc. The TIDM remains ADT and there is no change to the Company's ISIN: GB00B0WY3Y47.

The Company's website remains at www.adept.co.uk

For more information please contact:

AdEPT Telecom Plc

Roger Wilson, Chairman

Ian Fishwick, Chief Executive

John Swaite, Finance Director

07786 111 535

01892 550 225

01892 550 243

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Nominated Adviser & Broker - Marc Milmo/Catherine Leftley

020 7894 7000

Disclaimer

AdEPT Telecom plc published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 18:36:01 UTC
