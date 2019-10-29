Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ADES International Holding PLC    ADES   AEDFXA1EN018

ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC

(ADES)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/28 12:35:23 pm
13 USD   --.--%
11:57aADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/25ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/23ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADES International : Director Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 11:57am EDT

RNS Number : 5159R

ADES International Holding PLC

29 October 2019

29 October 2019

ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC

Director Dealing

Ades International Holding PLC (LSE: ADES) ("ADES" or the "Company") was notified on 29 October 2019 that Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek, CEO of the Company, purchased 1,000 of the Company's US$1.00 ordinary shares ("Shares") at average price of US$ 13 each. Following this transaction Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek has direct and indirect beneficial interests in 2,071,969 Shares representing 4.73 % of the Company's issued share capital.

Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

a)

Name

Ades International Holding PLC

b)

LEI

213800WADXE5U3ZY1K46

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been condu

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of UD1.00

instrument

Identification code

AEDFXA1EN018

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares by

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volum

13

500

d)

Aggregated information

-

500

Aggregated

volume

- Price

US$ 6,500

e)

Date of the transaction

25 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

a)

Name

Ades International Holding PLC

b)

LEI

213800WADXE5U3ZY1K46

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been condu

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of UD1.00

instrument

Identification code

AEDFXA1EN018

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares by

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volum

13.00

500

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

500

- Price

US$ 6,500

e)

Date of the transaction

28 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

ADES International Holding

Hussein Badawy

Investor Relations Officer

ir@adesgroup.com

+971 4355 0255

Instinctif

David Simonson

david.simonson@instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7457

Dinara Shikhametova

dinara.shikhametova@instinctif.com

Sarah Hourahane

sarah.hourahane@instinctif.com

About ADES International Holding (ADES)

ADES International Holding extends oil and gas drilling and production services through its subsidiaries and is a leading service provider in the Middle East and North Africa, offering onshore and offshore contract drilling as well as workover and production services. Its c.4,000 employees serve clients including major national oil companies ("NOCs") such as Saudi Aramco and Kuwait Oil Company as well as joint ventures of NOCs with global majors including BP and

Eni. While maintaining a superior health, safety and environmental record, the Group currently has a fleet of thirty-four onshore drilling rigs, thirteen jack-up offshore drilling rigs, a jack-up barge, and a mobile offshore production unit ("MOPU"), which includes a floating storage and offloading unit. For more information, visit investors.adihgroup.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHLLFFSISLAFIA

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADES International Holding plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 15:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING
11:57aADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/25ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/23ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/21ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/17ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/15ADES INTERNATIONAL : EGM Notice
PU
10/15ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/11ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/11ADES INTERNATIONAL : Secures Second Deepwater Drilling Contract
PU
10/02ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 457 M
EBIT 2019 144 M
Net income 2019 83,4 M
Debt 2019 424 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,79x
P/E ratio 2020 6,47x
EV / Sales2019 2,17x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 569 M
Chart ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
ADES International Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,05  $
Last Close Price 13,00  $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 77,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ayman Mamdouh Abbas Executive Chairman
Ahmed El Khatib Chief Financial Officer
Yasser Zaki Hashem Independent Non-Executive Director
Nabil Kassem Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC-4.94%569
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED58.41%8 492
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION43.33%4 971
HELMERICH & PAYNE-17.31%4 338
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-31.99%2 888
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-13.91%1 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group