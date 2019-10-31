ADES International : Director Dealing

RNS Number : 8745R

ADES International Holding PLC

31 October 2019

ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC

Director Dealing

Ades International Holding PLC (LSE: ADES) ("ADES" or the "Company") was notified on 31 October 2019 that Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek, CEO of the Company, purchased 1,000 of the Company's US$1.00 ordinary shares ("Shares") at average price of US$ 13 each. Following this transaction Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek has direct and indirect beneficial interests in 2,072,969 Shares representing 4.73 % of the Company's issued share capital.

Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated