Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ADES International Holding PLC    ADES   AEDFXA1EN018

ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC

(ADES)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/07 11:35:09 am
12.7 USD   --.--%
04:55aADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
11/04ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/31ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADES International : Director Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 04:55am EST

RNS Number : 7733S

ADES International Holding PLC

08 November 2019

8 November 2019

ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC

Director Dealing

Ades International Holding PLC (LSE: ADES) ("ADES" or the "Company") was notified on 8 November 2019 that Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek, CEO of the Company, purchased 1500 of the Company's US$1.00 ordinary shares ("Shares") at average price of US$ 12.955 each. Following this transaction Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek has direct and indirect beneficial interests in 2,074,669 Shares representing 4.74 % of the Company's issued share capital.

Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

a)

Name

Ades International Holding PLC

b)

LEI

213800WADXE5U3ZY1K46

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been condu

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of UD1.00

instrument

Identification code

AEDFXA1EN018

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares by

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volum

12.85500

13.00500

13.02500

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

1500

- Price

US$ 19,432.60

e)

Date of the transaction

5 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

ADES International Holding

Hussein Badawy

Investor Relations Officer

ir@adesgroup.com

+971 4355 0255

Instinctif

David Simonson

david.simonson@instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7457

Dinara Shikhametova

dinara.shikhametova@instinctif.com

Sarah Hourahane

sarah.hourahane@instinctif.com

About ADES International Holding (ADES)

ADES International Holding extends oil and gas drilling and production services through its subsidiaries and is a leading service provider in the Middle East and North Africa, offering onshore and offshore contract drilling as well as workover and production services.

Its c.4,000 employees serve clients including major national oil companies ("NOCs") such as Saudi Aramco and Kuwait Oil Company as well as joint ventures of NOCs with global majors including BP and Eni. While maintaining a superior health, safety and environmental record, the Group currently has a fleet of thirty-four onshore drilling rigs, thirteen jack-up offshore drilling rigs, a jack-up barge, and a mobile offshore production unit ("MOPU"), which includes a floating storage and offloading unit. For more information, visit investors.adihgroup.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHLIFITLSLTIIA

Disclaimer

ADES International Holding plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING
04:55aADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
11/04ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/31ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/31ADES INTERNATIONAL : Results of EGM Held in October 2019
PU
10/29ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/25ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/23ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/21ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/17ADES INTERNATIONAL : Director Dealing
PU
10/15ADES INTERNATIONAL : EGM Notice
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 457 M
EBIT 2019 144 M
Net income 2019 83,4 M
Debt 2019 424 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,56x
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
EV / Sales2019 2,14x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 556 M
Chart ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
ADES International Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,05  $
Last Close Price 12,70  $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ayman Mamdouh Abbas Executive Chairman
Ahmed El Khatib Chief Financial Officer
Yasser Zaki Hashem Independent Non-Executive Director
Nabil Kassem Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC-7.13%556
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED67.26%9 060
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION38.33%4 859
HELMERICH & PAYNE-15.52%4 432
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-22.91%3 273
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-14.01%1 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group