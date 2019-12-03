ADES International : Director Dealing

RNS Number : 4181V

ADES International Holding PLC

03 December 2019

3 December 2019

ADES INTERNATIONAL HOLDING PLC

Director Dealing

Ades International Holding PLC (LSE: ADES) ("ADES" or the "Company") was notified on 2 December 2019 that Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek, CEO of the Company, purchased 600 of the Company's US$1.00 ordinary shares ("Shares") at average price of US$ 12.283 each. Following this transaction Dr. Mohamed Farouk Abdelkhalek has direct and indirect beneficial interests in 2,075,619 Shares representing 4.75 % of the Company's issued share capital.

Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated