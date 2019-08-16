ADES International : Notice of Results & Trading Update

Cash and Cash Equivalents stood at US$ 40.3 million as of 30 June 2019 compared to US$ 23.6 million in Q1 2019 (31 December 2018: US$ 130 million). Net Debt of US$ 614.0 million, as of 30 June 2019, reflects a period of significant investment to upgrade existing assets, purchase new build rigs and complete the Weatherford acquisition. The Group expects H2 2019 free cash flow generation to improve.

Revenue increased to US$ 219.9 million, supported by the completion of the acquisitions, up by 2.8 times compared to H1 2018 (US$ 79.7 million), while Q2 2019 revenue increased to US$ 111.3 million compared to Q1 2019 (US$ 108.7 million), a

"Group"), a leading oil & gas drilling and production services provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is pleased to provide an update to the market on its preliminary, unaudited financial highlights over the six months ending 30 June 2019 and confirms that it will be announcing its interim results on 27 September 2019.

Letters of Guarantee associated with the Weatherford rigs. Due to these factors, finance charges (on a recurring basis) will be higher on a full year basis than expected. H1 2019 recurring finance charges for the Group are approximately US$ 26.5 million.

Dr. Mohamed Farouk, Chief Executive Officer of ADES International said:

"ADES delivered a strong operational performance in the first half of the year. Our results were driven by the increasing contributions from the newly acquired rigs and were further supported by the steady ramp up of utilisation rates. We will provide further detail alongside our interim results in September. We expect the trend to continue into H2 2019 and as a consequence we expect our trading performance to be in line with the Board's expectations for the full year, although the higher finance charges will have a modest impact on the overall outturn for the financial year.

Meanwhile, our Integration Project is progressing smoothly and management continues to focus on leveraging further synergies from the acquisitions to help maximize value. To that end, we have successfully completed a synergies assessment phase and are working on the implementation phase.

We have also strengthened our balance sheet in the last six months with ample liquidity for our future growth requirements. The Group's optimized capital structure is now securely in place which is sufficient to support further growth requirements. As a result, we do not expect any further borrowings".

About ADES International Holding (ADES)

ADES International Holding extends oil and gas drilling and production services through its subsidiaries and is a leading service provider in the Middle East and North Africa, offering onshore and offshore contract drilling as well as workover and production services. Its c.4,000 employees serve clients including major national oil companies ("NOCs") such as Saudi Aramco and Kuwait Oil Company as well as joint ventures of NOCs with global majors including BP and Eni. While maintaining a superior health, safety and environmental record, the Group currently has a fleet of thirty-four onshore drilling rigs, thirteen jack-up offshore drilling rigs, a jack-up barge, and a mobile offshore production unit ("MOPU"), which includes a floating storage and offloading unit.