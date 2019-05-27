Bergfürst platform leads the way: adesso offers white label financing solution

Dr Guido Sandler, CEO and founder of Bergfürst comments: 'Our digital platform has proved its worth, and is setting standards for the industry in numerous areas - including taxation and our marketplace.'

Bergfürst recently made waves when the Commerzbank subsidiary Commerz Real invested in the company. The Commerzbank Group's asset and investment management company has a 24.9 percent stake in Bergfürst AG. For Sandler that is 'a clear sign that the market recognises the platform's technological excellence and leadership.'

In recent years, crowd investing has become increasingly established as a form of financing and investment. There has been particularly significant growth in swarm financing in the real estate sector, the start-up's field of specialisation. Since 2014, it has brought together 58 real estate projects with more than 38,000 private and institutional investors, and raised more than EUR 61 million.

Mark Lohweber is head of Banking at adesso. He is familiar with the concerns of banks and financial service providers when it comes to fintech and the digital transformation. 'Banks want to avoid the huge initial investment and project risks associated with the development of platforms like this, even though they are aware of the opportunities and potential this innovation offers.' Now adesso can support them with a mature, tailored solution. 'That significantly reduces the risks of introduction and implementation, and makes it easy to calculate costs,' says financial expert Lohweber.

The new white label platform from adesso can be used for all types of financing involving numerous stakeholders. The technology is universal. Core customers will include the banking and insurance sectors. However, the platform can also be used for the financing of major investments, such as infrastructure projects.

When the customer purchases the platform license from adesso, the system will be adapted to their individual needs and wishes.