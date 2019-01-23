Log in
ADESSO AG
CIO Monitor from adesso: Customer experience management is still not addressed by many IT managers

01/23/2019

The results were sobering: Just 38% of those surveyed said they had considered the topic at all. That means two thirds of those questioned didn't even have it on their radar. Considering the paramount importance of the customer experience management, that is an astounding result.

One explanation is that many specialist departments implement CEM without involving their in-house IT experts. Increasing IT competency in the field of marketing and the user-friendliness, easy procurement and straightforward operation of cloud-based stand-alone solutions make that approach possible. But, in the long term, it can lead to problems. Only a centralised, consistent IT concept guarantees a holistic approach to customers - a prerequisite for successful customer experience management.

adesso AG published this content on 23 January 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 363 M
EBIT 2018 22,1 M
Net income 2018 14,8 M
Finance 2018 6,95 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 22,17
P/E ratio 2019 19,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 329 M
Chart ADESSO AG
Duration : Period :
adesso AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 69,1 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Gottfried Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO AG12.95%374
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.79%111 345
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.47%100 242
ACCENTURE5.65%94 961
VMWARE, INC.7.95%60 676
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.56%58 293
