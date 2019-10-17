Digitalisation: the biggest obstacles for the healthcare industry

HCF's 'DIG-IN Digitaler Healthcare Index 2019' provides reliable figures on digitalisation in the healthcare sector for the first time. adesso sponsored the study and played an instrumental role in its design. The study was based on a nationwide online survey of senior and middle management staff from the industry regarding the impact of digitalisation.

Special attention was paid to the digital maturity of the healthcare companies. Among other things, the executives surveyed were asked to assess the current digital maturity of their employers based on aspects such as customer experience, product innovation, process digitalisation, culture, expertise and transformation management. The result? The digitalisation of the healthcare industry has so far been slow to progress.

For example, just 5 % of the managers surveyed said their companies were digital leaders, while 25 % believed their employers were digital transformers. At 41 %, the lion's share of the group classified their businesses as digital followers, with 26 % saying that they worked for digital beginners. Only 3 % of those surveyed called their companies 'non-digitals' that had so far seen little to no digitalisation of their business processes. The industry's overall average level of digitalisation stood at 49 %.