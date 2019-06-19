Log in
Final presentation by adesso and partners: InVerSiv research project increases road safety

06/19/2019 | 03:54am EDT

The basic idea of networked traffic infrastructure is to prevent collisions and accidents - for all road users, from drivers of trucks and cars to cyclists and pedestrians. It involves installing a variety of sensors and cameras for environmental recognition at critical intersections. The information generated is collected and graphically processed using a so-called edge cloud - this was adesso's focus in the project. Real-time playback of the situation at the intersection is sent to a special app, which road users can access using their smartphone. The app could, for example, use sound to warn a truck driver who is turning a corner that there is a cyclist in their blind spot. The app can also safely direct pedestrians in confusing situations, for example when crossing a busy road. The traffic situation is clearly displayed on the smartphone screen using a map section - all road users are visually represented in the current environment. The first prototypes of InVerSiv only show the situation graphically on the screen as yet. However, in the long term it will no longer be necessary to look at the smartphone: the final version of the app will include integrated acoustic and voice outputs to safely direct the road users, and warn them using sounds when necessary.

The success of this infrastructure project relies on the optimum combination of numerous technologies to allow them to work together seamlessly. Various devices and sensor types, including radar and infrared, deliver aggregated data to individual road users. The particular challenge presented by the project was to develop infrastructure that is capable of transmitting data to road users in real time. To prevent collisions and accidents, people must be able to react appropriately and rapidly.

adesso AG published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 07:53:04 UTC
