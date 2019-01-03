adesso AG: Another two insurance companies opt for in|sure products in the health insurance sector

03.01.2019 / 07:29

Another two insurance companies opt for in|sure products in the health insurance sector

With two new successful contracts, adesso insurance solutions GmbH underlines the market opportunities of its own in|sure product family as well in the health insurance sector. At the end of the year 2018, the insurance companies DEVK and uniVersa have decided to implement in|sure standard software solutions for their insurance processes and therefore signed corresponding contracts. The orders include licenses worth over EUR 4 million, implementation contracts in a single-digit million range and multi-year maintenance contracts.

adesso insurance solutions GmbH

adesso insurance solutions GmbH houses the adesso Group's own product portfolio for the insurance market and develops software and services for handling technical business processes on behalf of customers. The company offers compatible standard software products for inventory and claims management, to include all insurance segments, on the in|sure platform and is responsible for their integration into customers' application landscapes. Apart from the core applications for private health, composite and life insurers, the portfolio offers supporting systems like a partner management application (in|sure Partner) or a product modeling application (in|sure Product Manager). In addition, adesso insurance solutions offers a system for software-supported migration of legacy systems (MIGSuite), which can also be used outside of the insurance market.

Contact:Martin MöllmannManager Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de