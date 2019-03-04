DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso AG / Key word(s): Dividend

adesso AG: Increase in the dividend by 13 % to EUR 0.45 per share proposed



04-March-2019 / 14:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adesso AG: Increase in the dividend by 13 % to EUR 0.45 per share proposed

Subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board, Executive and Supervisory Board of adesso AG will propose an increase in the dividend by 13 % to EUR 0.45 per share to the annual general meeting scheduled 17 May 2019. The Executive Board of the company has decided to make a corresponding proposal on the use of the balance sheet profit.

Hence, after consent of the Supervisory Board and subject to approval of the shareholder's meeting, adesso continues the strategy of increasing dividend payments. Previous year dividend was raised to EUR 0.40 per share.

Contact:Martin MöllmannManager Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de