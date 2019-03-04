Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adesso AG    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO AG

(ADN1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

adesso AG: Increase in the dividend by 13 % to EUR 0.45 per share proposed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 08:25am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso AG / Key word(s): Dividend
adesso AG: Increase in the dividend by 13 % to EUR 0.45 per share proposed

04-March-2019 / 14:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso AG: Increase in the dividend by 13 % to EUR 0.45 per share proposed

Subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board, Executive and Supervisory Board of adesso AG will propose an increase in the dividend by 13 % to EUR 0.45 per share to the annual general meeting scheduled 17 May 2019. The Executive Board of the company has decided to make a corresponding proposal on the use of the balance sheet profit.

Hence, after consent of the Supervisory Board and subject to approval of the shareholder's meeting, adesso continues the strategy of increasing dividend payments. Previous year dividend was raised to EUR 0.40 per share.



Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

04-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso AG
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

783333  04-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=783333&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADESSO AG
08:25aADESSO AG : Increase in the dividend by 13 % to EUR 0.45 per share proposed
EQ
01/23CIO MONITOR FROM ADESSO : Customer experience management is still not addressed ..
PU
01/16ADESSO : expands its presence in Baden-Württemberg
PU
01/14ON4OFF RESEARCH PROJECT LAUNCHED : Integration of online and physical retail thr..
PU
01/10STUDY ON APP ACCESSIBILITY : adesso mobile solutions warns of stumbling blocks
PU
01/07ADESSO : plans to convert to European Company (SE) with dualistic management sys..
PU
01/07ADESSO : plans to convert to European Company (SE) with dualistic management sys..
EQ
01/03ADESSO AG : Another two insurance companies opt for in|sure products in the heal..
PU
01/03ADESSO AG : Another two insurance companies opt for in|sure products in the heal..
EQ
2018ADESSO : Digital trends for retail in 2019
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 363 M
EBIT 2018 22,1 M
Net income 2018 14,8 M
Finance 2018 6,95 M
Yield 2018 0,80%
P/E ratio 2018 23,08
P/E ratio 2019 20,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 342 M
Chart ADESSO AG
Duration : Period :
adesso AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 69,1 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Gottfried Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO AG17.62%387
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.46%123 278
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.41%104 845
ACCENTURE16.45%102 871
VMWARE, INC.29.95%70 423
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.37%66 664
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.