Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adesso AG    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO AG

(ADN1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

adesso AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 08:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2019 / 14:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): Schroeder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso AG

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
51.10 EUR 10220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
51.1000 EUR 10220.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-10-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso AG
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54155  01.10.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADESSO AG
08:30aADESSO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:28aADESSO : Jörg Schroeder to become new CFO at adesso
PU
09/26ADESSO AG : transformation to SE nearing completion following successful negotia..
PU
09/26ADESSO AG : transformation to SE nearing completion following successful negotia..
EQ
09/17100 YEARS OF BAUHAUS : paving the way for the digital designers of today
PU
09/09ADESSO : Oliver Schobert named Chief Sales Officer at adesso
PU
08/30ADESSO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/30ADESSO : records successful first half of 2019 with strong organic growth and hi..
PU
08/30ADESSO : records successful first half of 2019 with strong organic growth and hi..
EQ
08/28ADESSO AG : departure of Christoph Junge from the Executive Board; Jörg Schroede..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 422 M
EBIT 2019 20,8 M
Net income 2019 12,8 M
Finance 2019 12,2 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 314 M
Chart ADESSO AG
Duration : Period :
adesso AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 71,85  €
Last Close Price 50,00  €
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Wöbking Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Gottfried Koch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO AG7.86%342
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION27.93%128 824
ACCENTURE36.41%122 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.62%111 493
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.11%70 008
VMWARE, INC.9.43%61 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group