adesso : Jörg Schroeder to become new CFO at adesso

He is very familiar with adesso's business divisions through his work for long-standing adesso customer BITMARCK, an IT service provider for statutory health insurance companies. There the focus is jointly on the further development of the portfolio management system, which 85 % of German private health insurers use as standard for the management of their members.

Schroeder is excited about his new role at adesso and has set his first goals: 'adesso has undergone rapid development over the past two decades and is now also an internationally successful player in the IT market. In my new role, I would like to keep adesso on this successful growth path and further expand the internationalisation of the company. The modernisation, i.e. digitalisation, of our own finance division is right at the top of my operational agenda.'

Institutional investors will have a chance to meet the new adesso CFO at sev-eral investor roadshows this autumn. For example, Schroeder will be repre-senting adesso at the Large & Midcap Event in Paris in mid-October and at the German Equity Forum (Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum) in Frankfurt at the end of November.