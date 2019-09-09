adesso : Oliver Schobert named Chief Sales Officer at adesso

Describing the role of the company's new CSO, Michael Kenfenheuer, CEO of adesso, says: 'In Oliver Schobert, we are gaining an experienced sales professional with a successful, long-standing track record at major IT companies who knows a thing or two about doing business with our key accounts. He will enable us to increase the number of major customers in the long term and will assist us in providing them with highly individualised service and support to help them meet the challenges of their industries and the market environment while also addressing their specific needs.'

In his most recent position as Vice President, Central Region, at T-Systems International GmbH, Schobert was responsible for the direct sales business for 130 enterprise customers. As part of his work, he successfully helped to promote progress on future areas of digitalisation, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, security and the Internet of Things.