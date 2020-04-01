Log in
ADESSO AG

ADESSO AG

(ADN1)
adesso SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/01/2020 | 04:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2020 / 10:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): Schroeder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.70 EUR 1409.10 EUR
44.00 EUR 2376.00 EUR
43.50 EUR 6655.50 EUR
43.90 EUR 6585.00 EUR
43.70 EUR 4807.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.6652 EUR 21832.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58791  01.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
