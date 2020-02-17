Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adesso AG    ADN1   DE000A0Z23Q5

ADESSO AG

(ADN1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

adesso SE: Sales and EBITDA forecasts for 2019 are expected to be exceeded after a good final quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:55am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
adesso SE: Sales and EBITDA forecasts for 2019 are expected to be exceeded after a good final quarter

17-Feb-2020 / 17:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso SE: Sales and EBITDA forecasts for 2019 are expected to be exceeded after a good final quarter

After a good final quarter with larger license revenues with the in|sure product suite and, a noticeably increasing utilisation in the IT-service business of the parent company adesso SE, and in particular, a higher than expected consolidation effect from IFRS 16, the full-year forecast for the operating result EBITDA (EUR 40 million to EUR 45 million) is expected to be exceeded. With an expected turnover of EUR 449 million, an EBITDA of EUR 46 million is expected. The estimation is based on the current knowledge gained from the preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

Explanations of the key figures used are published on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/apm/



Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

17-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 977035

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

977035  17-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=977035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADESSO AG
11:55aADESSO SE : Sales and EBITDA forecasts for 2019 are expected to be exceeded afte..
EQ
2019ADESSO SE : new contracts for the implementation of in|sure at high-profile insu..
PU
2019ADESSO SE : new contracts for the implementation of in|sure at high-profile insu..
EQ
2019ADESSO : Stefan Riedel joins adesso AG as additional Executive Board member
EQ
2019ADESSO AG : third quarter of 2019 sees further growth in sales and recovery in e..
EQ
2019ADESSO : Merger of smarthouse adesso financial solutions GmbH and adesso AG comp..
EQ
2019A STUDY ON THE FUTURE OF OLD-AGE PEN : a success factor for life insurance compa..
PU
2019DIGITALISATION : the biggest obstacles for the healthcare industry
PU
2019ADESSO : sets up second office on the Baltic coast
PU
2019ADESSO : Exclusive providers call for more digitalisation among their insurance ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 436 M
EBIT 2019 19,4 M
Net income 2019 84,1 M
Finance 2019 7,00 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 34,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 361 M
Chart ADESSO AG
Duration : Period :
adesso AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADESSO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 69,60  €
Last Close Price 58,50  €
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kenfenheuer Chief Executive Officer
Volker Gruhn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schroeder Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Wöbking Member-Supervisory Board
Heinz-Werner Richter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADESSO AG9.35%392
ACCENTURE0.85%134 854
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.43%133 466
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.04%114 607
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.31%78 255
VMWARE, INC.6.61%66 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group