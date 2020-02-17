DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

adesso SE: Sales and EBITDA forecasts for 2019 are expected to be exceeded after a good final quarter



17-Feb-2020 / 17:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





adesso SE: Sales and EBITDA forecasts for 2019 are expected to be exceeded after a good final quarter

After a good final quarter with larger license revenues with the in|sure product suite and, a noticeably increasing utilisation in the IT-service business of the parent company adesso SE, and in particular, a higher than expected consolidation effect from IFRS 16, the full-year forecast for the operating result EBITDA (EUR 40 million to EUR 45 million) is expected to be exceeded. With an expected turnover of EUR 449 million, an EBITDA of EUR 46 million is expected. The estimation is based on the current knowledge gained from the preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

Explanations of the key figures used are published on the company's website at www.adesso-group.de/en/apm/

Contact:Martin MöllmannManager Investor RelationsTel.: +49 231 7000-7000E-Mail: ir@adesso.de