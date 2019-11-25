Log in
adesso : Stefan Riedel joins adesso AG as additional Executive Board member

11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: adesso AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Stefan Riedel joins adesso AG as additional Executive Board member
25.11.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stefan Riedel joins adesso AG as additional Executive Board member

The Supervisory Board of adesso AG has appointed Stefan Riedel to the company's Executive Board effective as at 1 January 2020. The increase in the number of Executive Board members comes against the backdrop of accelerated growth and further internationalisation of the adesso Group. Riedel arrives from IBM Deutschland, where he was responsible for the group's insurance operations across Europe as Vice President Insurance Europe.

In his new position on the Executive Board, Riedel (52) will take responsibility for the core segment insurance. Riedel will also be responsible for the subsidiary adesso insurance solutions GmbH, where adesso insurance product business is bundled. CEO Michael Kenfenheuer (61) will be focusing on the Banking/Financial Services Providers department moving forward. Kenfenheuer had previously headed up and successfully developed the two departments, which generate the highest sales at adesso.

Thanks to his many years spent as the chief representative for insurance business at IBM Deutschland GmbH - first as the Vice President in German-speaking markets (DACH) and subsequently as Vice President Europe - the qualified computer scientist was top of the list of potential candidates for CEO Michael Kenfenheuer.

Prof. Dr Volker Gruhn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adesso AG as well as the co-founder and majority shareholder of the company, is delighted by the appointment: "Stefan Riedel is a successful and acclaimed manager with outstanding technological expertise and a wealth of experience in the industry. As a pioneering visionary in the field, he understands IT in the insurance industry as a holistic system and knows how to maximise its benefits to the company."

The new adesso Executive Board member is excited about the switch from his position at a global corporation such as IBM, where he has worked since completing his traineeship: "I am hugely looking forward to contributing my expertise and the wide variety of experiences at IBM in such an innovative, young and successful team and continuing adesso AG's growth story."
 

adesso Group
With about 4,000 employees and annual sales of EUR 375.65 million in 2018, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers and has outstanding opportunities for growth. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe, Turkey and the USA as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product-portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2016 and 2018 adesso was awarded the title of Best IT Employer in Germany.


Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

25.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso AG
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 920033

 
End of News DGAP News Service

920033  25.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
Latest news on ADESSO AG
01:35aADESSO : Stefan Riedel joins adesso AG as additional Executive Board member
EQ
11/13ADESSO AG : third quarter of 2019 sees further growth in sales and recovery in e..
EQ
11/11ADESSO : Merger of smarthouse adesso financial solutions GmbH and adesso AG comp..
EQ
10/22A STUDY ON THE FUTURE OF OLD-AGE PEN : a success factor for life insurance compa..
PU
10/17DIGITALISATION : the biggest obstacles for the healthcare industry
PU
10/14ADESSO : sets up second office on the Baltic coast
PU
10/10ADESSO : Exclusive providers call for more digitalisation among their insurance ..
PU
10/07ADESSO : and partners develop infrastructure for automated payment management in..
PU
10/01ADESSO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/01ADESSO : Jörg Schroeder to become new CFO at adesso
PU
More news
