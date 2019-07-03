Log in
adesso continues its international expansion: new subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Hungary

07/03/2019

Those connections to the high-tech and innovation scenes will help adesso Hungary position itself as a leader in those areas and recruit qualified IT graduates locally, and thereby rapidly increase the number of staff at adesso's branch office in Budapest.

The experienced IT and innovation expert is particularly positive about the strong presence of German companies in Hungary, which could make it significantly easier to attract new customers. Udo Bub comments: 'German businesses are very well represented in Hungary. For example, leading German automobile manufacturers are established in the country, along with their suppliers, while telecommunications companies and major German trading groups also have production operations and locations in Hungary. They include numerous companies that adesso already has established, trusting relationships with in Germany.

With adesso Hungary and Netherlands, adesso is now represented in nine European countries. In parallel with that European expansion, the formal preparations for the transformation of adesso AG into the internationally recognised legal form, SE (Societas Europaea), are also underway.

The addresses of the adesso Group's new foreign subsidiaries are as follows:

adesso Netherlands
Jan Heuker, Managing Director
Mr. Treublaan 7
1097 DP Amsterdam
The Netherlands

adesso Hungary
Prof. Udo Bub, Managing Director
Andrássy út 121
1062 Budapest
Hungary

Disclaimer

adesso AG published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 06:37:04 UTC
